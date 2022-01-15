ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne Highlights Crucial N’Golo Kante Role in Man City’s Winning Goal Against Chelsea

By Harry Winters
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVlnm_0dmm63ZN00

Pep Guardiola's side won their 12th consecutive Premier League game on Saturday afternoon, as they moved 13 points ahead of second-placed Chelsea with a superb 1-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

The win, courtesy of a fine strike from Kevin De Bruyne in the 70th minute, would secure the Blues' second 1-0 victory over Thomas Tuchel's side this season - with a Gabriel Jesus goal ensuring three points at Stamford Bridge back in September.

City, who now have a commanding lead at the top of the table, find themselves well-situated to regain their Premier League crown for a second time under Pep Guardiola's management.

The Catalan returned to the dugout for Saturday's victory, after missing the win against Swindon Town in the FA Cup last week after a positive Covid-19 test.

Pep Guardiola opted to play John Stones and Aymeric Laporte at centre-back, while Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling made up Manchester City's front three.

However, it would be Kevin De Bruyne who would steal the show, as he scored for the fifth time against his former club.

Reflecting on his crucial goal, De Bruyne said, "I got away from N'Golo Kante at the right time, I was looking at the space and they were dropping off, I found the angle and it worked perfectly."

“It’s nice to score, it was important as it was the only one. We knew if we won, we would make the gap bigger."

The Belgian also reflected on the match overall, with City once again dominating against a Tuchel side that agonisingly beat them in the Champions League final last May.

Speaking about Saturday’s victory, the 30-year-old admitted, "It was a big game, and they came here with a good plan, they were tight defensively, but we played a good game.

"It’s always difficult against them they are tight defensively, know what they are doing and you have to be patient. We played the game we needed to play and did what we had to do."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Phil Foden
Person
John Stones
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Yardbarker

Man City Star Kevin De Bruyne Names His Most Memorable Moments of 2021

There is a strong case to make for Kevin De Bruyne being the face of Manchester City’s unprecedented dominance under Pep Guardiola. The Belgian has emerged as arguably the best midfielder in the world during his time under the Catalan coach, raising the bar for his counterparts with his spellbinding displays, season upon season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Catalan#Swindon Town#Belgian#Tuchel#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne urges Man City to maintain form despite big lead over Premier League rivals

Kevin De Bruyne insists there can be no easing up now after firing Manchester City closer to another Premier League crown with a superb winner against Chelsea.The Belgian playmaker produced a moment of magic 20 minutes from time to settle a tight battle between the title rivals at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.It was a potentially decisive blow in the race, lifting the champions 13 points clear of the Londoners at the top of the table.Regardless of whether Liverpool can cut into the lead – the Merseysiders have played fewer games and still have to visit City – it would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"Don't Tell Him I Said That!" - Kevin De Bruyne Lauds Man City Teammate for Picking Premier League Champions 'On the Back' Since Last Season

Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne were named as Manchester City’s two representatives in the FIFA FIFPro World XI at a virtual event in Zurich on Monday evening. The pair played a major role in Manchester City’s 2020/21 Premier League title win, fourth successive Carabao Cup victory and spearheading their side to a first-ever Champions League final in the club’s history.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
673
Followers
3K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy