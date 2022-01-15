ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackburn star Ben Brereton Diaz wanted by Sevilla… but LaLiga giants will wait for free transfer rather than pay fee

By Alan Nixon
SPANISH giants Sevilla are ready to wait for Blackburn hitman Ben Brereton Diaz.

The striker, 22, has been in red-hot for for Rovers this season.

Ben Brereton Diaz has been in fine for as Blackburn storm up Championship table Credit: Getty

And he made an instant impression on the international scene after switching allegiances to Chile and starring in the Copa America.

Brereton Diaz's enhanced profile has brought him to the attention to clubs acorss Europe.

We revealed last year that of Sevilla had made initial enquiries into his availability.

They thought his deal was up in the summer so could get him cheap.

But Rovers can take up the one-year option in Brereton Diaz’s contract and will do all they can to keep him.

That is unless there is a huge offer this window or at the end of the season.

SunSport understands Sevilla are willing to wait until they can take him.

Blackburn are aware that Brereton Diaz is also keen to play abroad later in his career.

Tony Mowbray's side continued their incredible run today and are third in the Championship.

They won 1-0 away at Cardiff through an early Joe Rothwell goal, despite going down to ten-men.

