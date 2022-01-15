Tottenham lead race for Paulo Dybala free transfer in summer with Inter Milan and Barcelona also targeting Juventus star

TOTTENHAM are in pole position to sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer in the summer, according to reports.

But the North Londoners also face competition for the Juventus forward from Inter Milan and Barcelona.

Tottenham are leading the race to sign Paulo Dybala on a free at the end of the season

That is according to Spanish outlet AS.

Dybala is reportedly not planning on signing a Juve contract extension and will be available on a free at the end of the season.

According to TyC, the forward is not willing to put pen to paper on fresh terms with Juve and will instead listen to offers from abroad.

The Argentina forward has been holding extension talks with the Bianconeri for the last two years.

Although a deal had been initially agreed, Juventus have reportedly changed the terms of the agreement.

That seems to have convinced the 28-year-old to leave Turin as a free agent after seven years.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

As it stands, the Argentine is allowed to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of Italy.

Dybala has been impressive this season as he has amassed a total of nine goals and four assists in 20 appearances.

Man Utd have been keeping tabs on the former Palermo star as they are facing the prospect of losing Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial in the summer.

The Red Devils almost signed him three years ago as part of a swap deal that involved Romelu Lukaku going the other way.

⚽

for the very latest rumours, gossip and done deals

Tottenham also came close to landing him in 2019 as well.

The versatile striker’s £65million move to Spurs collapsed after Juve had a sudden change of heart and opted to keep him.

In fact, Dybala had already agreed personal terms with the North Londoners before the Old Lady pulled the plug.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS