Myrtle Beach, SC

UPDATE: Myrtle Beach airport cancellations now include some Monday morning flights

By Dennis Bright
 6 days ago

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A winter storm that caused more than a dozen flight cancellations on Sunday at Myrtle Beach International Airport and Florence Regional Airport has begun affecting flights scheduled for Monday.

As of 1:20 p.m. Sunday at MYR, at least two arriving flights and three department flights scheduled early Monday had been canceled because of the storm affecting much of the eastern United States. The airport’s website showed the following cancellations of arriving and departing flights for Sunday and Monday:

MYR ARRIVING FLIGHTS

  • American Airlines Flight 5220 from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport, scheduled to arrive at 10:44 a.m.
  • Southwest Flight 4275 from Nashville International Airport to Myrtle Beach, scheduled to arrive at 1:05 p.m.
  • American Airlines Flight 5389 from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach, scheduled to arrive at 1:57 p.m.
  • American Airlines Flight 5623 from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach, scheduled to arrive at 5:21 p.m.
  • Southwest Flight 56712 from Baltimore to Myrtle Beach, scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m.
  • American Airlines Flight 1448 from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach, scheduled to arrive at 6:55 p.m.
  • Southwest Flight 1706 from Nashville to Myrtle Beach, scheduled to arrive at 10 p.m.
  • American Airlines Flight 1781 from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach, scheduled to arrive at 11:53 p.m.
  • American Airlines Flight 5383 from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach, scheduled to arrive at 8:27 a.m. Monday
  • Delta Airlines Flight 1216 from Atlanta to Myrtle Beach, scheduled to arrive at 9:20 a.m. Monday

MYR DEPARTING FLIGHTS

  • Southwest Flight 6209 from Myrtle Beach to Nashville, scheduled to depart at 7:05 a.m.
  • American Airlines Flight 5220 from Myrtle Beach to Charlotte, scheduled to depart at 11:14 a.m.
  • Southwest Flight 4275 from Myrtle Beach to Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, scheduled to depart at 1:57 p.m.
  • American Airlines Flight 5389 from Myrtle Beach to Charlotte, scheduled to depart at 2:29 p.m.
  • American Airlines Flight 5623 from Myrtle Beach to Charlotte, scheduled to depart at 5:58 p.m.
  • Southwest Flight 5675 from Baltimore to Myrtle Beach, scheduled to depart at 7 p.m.
  • American Airlines Flight 1448 from Myrtle Beach to Charlotte, scheduled to depart at 7:35 p.m.
  • American Airlines Flight 1759 from Myrtle Beach to Charlotte, scheduled to depart at 5:20 a.m. Monday
  • Delta Flight 2304 from Atlanta to Myrtle Beach, scheduled to depart at 6 a.m. Monday
  • American Airlines Flight 5383 from Myrtle Beach to Charlotte, scheduled to depart at 9 a.m. Monday

Meanwhile, in a news release on Saturday, Florence airport officials said American Airlines flights 6216 and 6041 to Charlotte on Sunday have been canceled. Flight 6216 was scheduled to depart Florence at 10:45 a.m., while Flight 6041 was scheduled to depart at 6:04 p.m.

Charlotte flight cancellations, power outage prep ahead of winter storm

Click here to view information about flight cancellations and delays at Myrtle Beach International. Passengers affected by the Florence cancelations should contact American Airlines at 800-433-7300 or visit the Florence Regional Airport for rebooking.

