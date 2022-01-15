ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants Completed Interview With Ravens Executive Joe Horitz

By Wyatt Grindley
nfltraderumors.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Adam Schefter, the Giants have completed their interview with Ravens’ director of player personnel Joe Horitz for their vacant general manager position. The following is a list of candidates who have interviewed for the...

nfltraderumors.co

