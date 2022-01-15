Giants Completed Interview With Ravens Executive Joe Horitz

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens re-signed cornerback Kevon Seymour for the 2022 season, returning a depth player that helped an injury-depleted secondary during the 2021 season, the team announced Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Between Week 15-18, Seymour played in 69% or more of the team’s defensive snaps during the final four games of the season, according to Pro Football Reference. On the season, Seymour had 25 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. He appeared in nine games overall and started two, against the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. A former 6th round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2016, the 28-year-old Seymour has also had stints with the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens will look to get healthy at cornerback next season after losing two Pro Bowlers — Marcus Peters before the 2021 season started even started and Marlon Humphrey after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in a Week 13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Anthony Averett and Jimmy Smith are unrestricted free agents. Further down the depth chart, Chris Westry is also a restricted free agent and Khalil Dorsey is an exclusive rights free agent, the team said.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO