‘Machine’ Lewandowski scores 300th Bundesliga goal in Bayern romp

World Soccer Talk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin (AFP) – Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer hailed Robert Lewandowski as a scoring “machine” after the Poland striker claimed his 300th Bundesliga goal with a hat-trick as the German league leaders thrashed Cologne 4-0 on Saturday. The reigning champions restored their six-point advantage after Borussia...

worldsoccertalk.com

