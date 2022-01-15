ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Katy Perry receives ultimate compliment from country star Thomas Rhett after surprising news

By Rebecca Lewis
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Rhett has praised Katy Perry for helping his songs "come to life" as the pair collaborate for the first time on his new album. Katy and Thomas worked together on the album's titular track Where We Started, and the country superstar has admitted he never thought the pop star would...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Alesso says Katy Perry “nailed it” in their new video for “When I’m Gone”: “She’s definitely the star”

The video for “When I’m Gone,” Katy Perry‘s new collaboration with Swedish DJ/producer Alesso, debuted Monday night on ESPN during the College Football Playoff National Championship. The clip features Katy performing complicated choreography while rocking a number of super-sexy looks, and Alesso says deserves serious props for pulling it off.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Quickies: Lady Gaga, Shakira + Katy Perry!

LADY GAGA SAYS PATRIZIA REGGIANA SENT A SWARM OF FLIES AFTER HER: Lady Gaga revealed in the latest issue of W that she thought Patrizia Reggiana sent a swarm of flies after her when House of Gucci wrapped. She told the magazine, “On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of my apartment in Rome, and I was blasting Dean Martin singing ‘Mambo Italiano,’ and I had a cigarette hanging out of my mouth. I was Patrizia. But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Katy Perry
KBOE Radio

THOMAS RHETT DROPPING NEW ALBUM IN APRIL

Thomas Rhett is ready to drop a new record. The singer just announced he’ll release the new album “Where We Started” on April 1st. Thomas first shared news of “Where We Started” back in November, letting fans know it would be coming before his promised “Country Again: Side B,” which is also expected this yer.
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Thomas Rhett Announces New Album, Including Katy Perry Duet

Thomas Rhett has announced details for his upcoming new album “Where We Started,” which will be available on April 1, 2022. The album includes 15 songs. Thomas said in a press release, “For me, getting into the entertainer headspace and back onstage was euphoria. When you go a year and a half without it, then feel it for the first time again, it’s the coolest thing in the world. That’s really where my brain has been and where these songs came from — they’re some of my favorite songs that I’ve ever been a part of.”
MUSIC
The Press

Katy Perry says her baby girl is 'fearless'

Katy Perry's baby daughter is "fearless". The 37-year-old pop star has Daisy, 16 months, with actor Orlando Bloom, and Katy thinks that her baby girl is a "combination" of both of her parents. Katy explained: "Daisy is great. She is a combination of both me and her father, which we...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People
HollywoodLife

Orlando Bloom Celebrates His 45th Birthday With Fiancé Katy Perry — Photos

Happy birthday, Orlando! His fiancée Katy Perry took him out to dinner at Mother Wolfe in Los Angeles for the special occasion. Orlando Bloom is another year older. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday, January 13. The Capricorn was in good company for his birthday as he went out to dinner with his fiancée Katy Perry. They spent the evening at the restaurant Mother Wolfe in Los Angeles with some of their friends. Good times were had by all as the engaged couple was spotted settling into their seats beside their friends in the bright pink restaurant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIX 105.7

Thomas Rhett Announces ‘Where We Started’ Album

Thomas Rhett has shared the most important details about his next studio album: When fans can get it and who he'll be working with. On Instagram, the "Slow Down Summer" singer revealed that Where We Started will drop on April 1. He's also revealed the full track list (see below) and revealed that his collaborators will include Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson and pop star Katy Perry.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Katy Perry shares fiancé Orlando Bloom’s unhygienic ‘worst habit’

Katy Perry has revealed what she believes to be fiancé Orlando Bloom’s worst habit to be.The singer, who has with the Lord of the Rings actor since 2016, made the admission during a new interview with Heart radio.Speaking to hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Perry said: “Oh my God, he loves to floss, which thank god because some partners don’t and it’s disgusting and he has brilliant teeth.”Perry continued: “But he leaves the floss, everywhere! On the side of my bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table, I’m like, “There is bins everywhere”.’She added that she has “done [her] best’ to train him out of the habit, but to no avail.Perry, who is a judge on American Idol and started a Las Vegas residency in December, has one daughter with Bloom, whose credits also includes Pirates of the Caribbean.Bloom played Legolas in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy.
CELEBRITIES
B105

Thomas Rhett’s ‘Where We Started’ Has a ‘Mind-Blowing’ Katy Perry Collab + a Song Inspired by Prison

"I think if songwriting is not based on the most honest truthfulness, then what's the point of saying it?" Thomas Rhett asked, rhetorically, on a recent Zoom call with media. Bare, specific truth-telling has always been a hallmark of Rhett's career, especially when it comes to opening up about his family and fatherhood in the lyrics of songs like "Life Changes" and "To the Guys That Date My Girls." So when his songwriting sessions over 2020 and 2021 started leading him away from the album he planned to make next — Country Again: Side B, the follow-up to Side A of that project, which came out last April — he went with it.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert is all smiles as she shares incredible news with fans

Miranda Lambert has taken to Instagram to post a new video for fans, sharing her excitement at tickets going on sale for her new tour with Little Big Town. The two artists will be going back out on the road together for round two of their Bandwagon Tour, and Miranda is sure to be joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, whom she wed in 2019 and who retired from the police force in 2020. In the short clip, Miranda rocks a classic denim jacket and has her blonde hair styled in loose waves as she reveals that tickets are now on sale, and tells fans how excited she is to "get to go be part of Little Big Town, my favourite band ever".
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy