Decoldest Crawford actually wasn't going to play football in high school. Imagine that. Basketball was more his game. "Coming into high school, I wasn't going to play football at all," the Nebraska wide receiver signee shared on the Husker Radio Network. "But my cousin sat me down, my brother sat down me down, and they talked to me. And I came to my first football practice and I scored four touchdowns on seniors and stuff like that."

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO