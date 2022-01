MACON, Ga. — After a surge in COVID-19 cases over the holidays, there are some signs that Georgia could start to see cases drop again in the next few weeks. Right before the state's two-week preliminary data window, Georgia averaged about 20,600 new cases a day. That's more than double the latest peak in late August at just shy of 10,000 new cases a day and nearly double last January's peak of more than 11,000.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO