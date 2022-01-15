‘Archive 81’ Ending Explained: Netflix Series Showrunner Answers 7 Burning Finale Questions

"There's something… in this place." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for an eerie supernatural thriller series titled Archive 81, produced by James Wan and showrun by Rebecca Sonnenshine. The mysterious horror series is about an archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes, who finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult. Sonnenshine explains her inspiration for the premise: "I'm obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit hole into a strange, dark world. Archive 81 is a character-driven, deeply emotional story about the nature of art, faith, and the search for identity -- all wrapped up in a frayed blanket of existential dread. The show also gave this film geek the chance to unearth all sorts of forgotten media formats as found footage, which results in a unique, visually-textured story that is both beautiful and terrifying." Starring Mamoudou Athie as the archivist, with a cast including Dina Shihabi, Martin Donovan, Matt McGorry, Julia Chan, Evan Jonigkeit, and Ariana Neal. Oh damn this looks very good. And a nice MoMI cameo at the start. I need to watch this.
