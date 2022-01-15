Bridget Everett recalls a performance wild enough to give Murray Hill pause

Bridget Everett shows off a softer side in "Somebody Somewhere." Getty Images

She may have hit the edge of reason.

Despite being famous for her wild cabaret performances, Bridget Everett does remember one instance when she took things too far.

“I remember years ago when I was on stage and I was still finding my way and I was going pretty wild and my friend [drag king] Murray Hill sat me down afterward and said, ‘Ok kid, I think you’ve gone a step too far,'” she remembered with a laugh.

The performer, 49, declined to go into details but did reveal that “it involved a razor and there was some nudity.”

Everett, who has been electrifying audiences in New York for years now, has a shot at a larger audience with the HBO show “Somebody Somewhere,” which is loosely based on her life and hometown of Manhattan, Kansas.

The “Patti Cake$” star admitted to still being in a state of shock over her success, because until she moved to New York, she was constantly told she was too much, too out there, too loud — too everything.

Part of “too much” includes her free approach to her body, she says.

“My mom always used to walk around in the ’80s with no bra and was not body-conscious at all, and for me, that’s been just it. It’s just a body.

“Some people’s are high and tight, mine are hanging,” the “Lady Dynamite” actress matter-of-factly says of her breasts. “We all have blood and a heart that beats, so what’s the big deal?”

Everett with Jeff Hiller on HBOMax series, “Somebody Somewhere.”

Interestingly, despite her electric stage presence Everett is surprisingly low-key in her personal life.

“When I’m on stage, I’m in control, I can do whatever I want, I can sing what’s on my mind, I drink as much as I want and then I go home and sort of reflect on it and that’s good enough for me,” she said with a laugh.

Her tendency towards being a homebody is one reason she appreciates her close friendship with Amy Schumer.

Everett is good pals with Amy Schumer.

“Amy gets me out of the house,” Everett explained. “If it was up to me, I’d stick at home, stare at the walls and daydream, but she’s like ‘C’mon, let’s go out and take a walk in the park, let’s go out and drink some wine, let’s experience life a little,’ so that’s good for me in a way.”

But the Tender Moments frontwoman confessed that her friends know it’s best to come to Everett’s Upper West Side apartment if they want to see her.

“If you bring a bottle of chardonnay and Cheetos or edibles then the door is open,” she exclaimed.

“Somewhere Somebody” premieres on HBO Max on January 16.