Community Meeting on COVID-19 Governance & Protocols in SPS

seattleschools.org
 3 days ago

Questions about COVID-19 protocols at your school? Join us and directors Rankin...

ballardhs.seattleschools.org

KOLR10 News

SPS may turn to virtual learning to combat rising COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Central High School in Springfield has over 500 faculty and students out of school on Thursday. Stephen Hall, the Chief Communications Officer for Springfield Public Schools, says not all of these are positive cases. Instead, this number is made up of students and teachers who might have been exposed to the virus […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sps#Covid#Community Meeting#Sps Board
utah.edu

Spring 2022 COVID-19 protocols on campus

On January 7, 2022 a town hall meeting on COVID-19 protocols was held online. You can view that meeting here. COVID-19 is still a threat on campus. The new Omicron variant, while potentially less deadly, is more highly transmissible. This means more people will be getting sick than before, even if the illness is not as severe. We are already seeing this reality appear as the number of confirmed cases has increased among our community—even as a fraction of people have been on campus during the winter break.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
btu.org

COVID-19 Testing Protocols in Our Schools

First of all, we would like to wish you a Happy New Year, though we know that the situation is less than happy at the moment. We hope you all had a restorative week off. We have a lot planned for the year ahead, and are looking forward to working with all of you to strengthen our union and better our schools.
EDUCATION
wpguynews.com

WordPress Community Team Proposes Stricter COVID-19 Safety Protocols for In-Person Events in 2022

Mounting concerns about loose safety protocols at upcoming WordPress events, and the prevalence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, have prompted the Community Team to be more explicit in its COVID-19 safety guidelines. The team is proposing additional measures previously not required. Currently, in-person attendees are required to be fully...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kniakrls.com

Simpson College Second Semester COVID-19 Protocols

Simpson College has updated their COVID-19 protocols for the semester that go into effect today, currently Simpson is in Phase Yellow of their COVID-19 plan. Several of the new procedures include a Universal Mask Requirement in all public, indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status. Following a positive test, students and staff will have five days of isolation; if asymptomatic after five days you can return to work and/or class remaining masked whenever you are not alone for another five days, and close exposure protocols will be dependent on vaccination status. To view the full plan, click below.
COLLEGES
seattleschools.org

Aki Kurose Will Shift to Remote Learning for Students January 13

Due to confirmed COVID-19 in our school community and increased student and staff absences, our school will be moving to remote instruction beginning Wednesday, January 13. We expect to be in remote instruction for six school days, so our first day back to in-person instruction is expected to be Monday, January 24. (As a reminder, there is no school on Monday, January 17, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.)
KING COUNTY, WA
seattleschools.org

Friday 1/7 Message to Families – COVID FAQs

Welcome back from our break, and Happy New Year! It is good to be leaving 2021 behind as we look forward to a brighter 2022. I want to thank you for adjusting this past Monday to give us the opportunity to complete a testing clinic for staff and to give families an opportunity to test before retuning. In this Friday Message, we will focus on COVID related issues.
SEATTLE, WA
cbs4local.com

EPISD to discuss updated COVID-19 protocols in Board of Trustees meeting

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District is set to discuss its latest COVID-19 protocols in a Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the EPISD Administration Building located at 1014 North Stanton Street. Agenda items include: current COVID-19...
EL PASO, TX
seattleschools.org

All Interagency School Sites No School January 14

We want to inform you of an important change in our school schedule that will have an impact on today’s instruction. . School at all Interagency locations has been canceled Friday, January 14. This includes those locations that were previously in remote instruction. This is a full cancellation, and there...
EDUCATION
The Oak Ridger

Government Meetings

The Oak Ridge Land Band Board of Directors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Building Training Room. The Oak Ridge City Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a work session. Both meetings will be held in the Municipal Building Courtroom. Traffic.
OAK RIDGE, TN
dallassun.com

USAID partners with local governments and the private sector to launch 90 mobile units to drive COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst rural communities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): India is undertaking one of the world's largest vaccination campaigns and has made tremendous progress, with nearly 150 crore doses administered to date, and several million more each day. In order to help India expand the reach of vaccinations, USAID/India, Catalyst Management Services -...
PUBLIC HEALTH
coeymans.org

PUBLIC NOTICE: covid-19 protocols

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) PROTOCOL UPDATE. Based upon the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the County of Albany and statewide, the following change in Town of Coeymans Protocols shall be made, effective Wednesday, January 5, 2022:. – The doors of Town Hall will remain locked and Town...
COEYMANS, NY
seattleschools.org

Kimball School in Session on January 13

I’m pleased to let you know that school will be in session Thursday, January 13. This is a full return to in-person instruction. Normal bell times: 7:55 a.m. start 2:25 p.m. dismissal. Normal transportation provided. Meal service provided as usual. Please make sure all students remember to bring their...
EDUCATION
seattleschools.org

Schools Closed or Shifting to Remote Learning

Due to very high absentee and quarantine rates, several Seattle Public Schools have either transitioned to remote learning or have been closed. Here is a list of current school closures and schools that have transitioned to remote learning. All SPS schools not listed on this page are in session. Please...
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschools.org

Lincoln No School January 14

We want to inform you of an important change in our school schedule that will have an impact on today’s instruction. School at Lincoln High School has been canceled Friday, January 14. This is a full cancellation, and there will not be remote instruction. . There will be no transportation.  ...
SEATTLE, WA

