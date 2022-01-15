Community Meeting on COVID-19 Governance & Protocols in SPS

Simpson College has updated their COVID-19 protocols for the semester that go into effect today, currently Simpson is in Phase Yellow of their COVID-19 plan. Several of the new procedures include a Universal Mask Requirement in all public, indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status. Following a positive test, students and staff will have five days of isolation; if asymptomatic after five days you can return to work and/or class remaining masked whenever you are not alone for another five days, and close exposure protocols will be dependent on vaccination status. To view the full plan, click below.
