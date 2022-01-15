Community Meeting on COVID-19 Governance & Protocols in SPS

On January 7, 2022 a town hall meeting on COVID-19 protocols was held online. You can view that meeting here. COVID-19 is still a threat on campus. The new Omicron variant, while potentially less deadly, is more highly transmissible. This means more people will be getting sick than before, even if the illness is not as severe. We are already seeing this reality appear as the number of confirmed cases has increased among our community—even as a fraction of people have been on campus during the winter break.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO