Aaron Eckhart to star in action film 'The Bricklayer', produced by Gerard Butler

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 15 (ANI): Aaron Eckhart has been roped in to lead Renny Harlin's action-thriller movie 'The Bricklayer'. As per Deadline, the Expendables outfit Millennium Media is producing with Gerard Butler after both had teamed up with Eckhart on the lucrative 'Has Fallen' franchise. In 'The Bricklayer', someone...

