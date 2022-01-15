ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Working on Their Fitness! Stars Who Exercise With Their Pets

Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheir fitness has gone to the dogs! While many individuals view working out as a solitary endeavor, many celebrities bring along a four-legged companion for moral support. “Puppies & Pilates,” Nina Dobrev captioned a January 2022 Instagram Story snap of her golden-colored dog lying on her chest as she completed some...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

UEE Diet: Ghost Doctor Star Reveals Secret To Staying Fit

UEE has repeatedly faced various criticisms for her figure. Participating in variety shows and making appearances on different media platforms are no longer new to UEE. With her stellar career in the world of South Korean entertainment, these gigs only make up a small portion of her overall activities. Despite...
FITNESS
Miami Herald

Tori Roloff Explains Why Son Jackson’s Legs Look ‘More Bowed’ After Surgery

Setting the record straight. Tori Roloff clarified why her 4-year-old son Jackson’s legs “look more bowed” one month after his procedure. “So Jackson DID have leg surgery,” the Little People, Big World star, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, January 16. “However, it was to correct bowing over time. He had plates put on his growth plates. Nothing changed immediately. As his legs grow, they will hopefully straighten, and we will avoid a more invasive surgery.”
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

From Fit Kit To Athleisure, Here's The Best Workout Gear For Every Type Of Exercise

When it comes to having a healthy long-term relationship with exercise, finding something that you love to do is key. Our social media feeds may have us fooled into thinking we should all be doing the same thing, be it the weightlifting, HIIT classes or, more recently, long-distance running (damn the London Marathon giving me FOMO). But actually, exercise is as attuned to our personal taste as food is, and if you want to actually enjoy the process of getting fit - which is, shockingly, the key to maintaining it - you need to find your very own signature dish.
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Ashley Benson
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Joe Jonas
rentonreporter.com

Best At-Home Fitness Workout Exercise Programs to Try in 2022

Many health enthusiasts will argue that the best way to stay healthy is by going to the gym and working out. But is that the only way one can stay healthy?. Of course, everyone would agree that exercising helps the body in various ways, and it gets more efficient when you do the same in the gym. However, there are cases where people may not use the gym regularly, and it becomes an issue if there is no alternative. A workout is an efficient approach to keep your health and physical fitness in good shape. Nonetheless, some people are often held back by the misconception that exercise can only be done outside. On the other hand, several workouts can be done at home without any equipment. The demand for home fitness regimens has risen due to the lockdown. Because people were spending more time at home during this time, home fitness programs piqued their interest because they needed to keep in shape.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Dog#Instagram Story#Bodyflow#British Vogue#Fel
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Shocker: Janelle Brown Admits Her Relationship With Kody Brown Is 'Strained,' Insists 'There's Not A Huge Necessity Anymore To Stay'

Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Miami Herald

Jodie Sweetin Is Engaged to Mescal Wasilewski After 4 Years Together

She said yes! Jodie Sweetin is engaged to boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski. The Full House alum, 39, announced the news on Monday, January 17. “I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us,” she captioned a selfie via Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Miami Herald

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk’s Relationship Timeline

A Bachelor Nation success story! Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are one of the few couples to survive life after Bachelor in Paradise — and they finally tied the knot after several pandemic-related delays. “I’ve replanned the wedding three times now,” Gates told Us Weekly exclusively in August 2020,...
ACCIDENTS
Miami Herald

Bare Baby Bump! See Ashley Iaconetti’s Pregnancy Pics Ahead of 1st Child

From Paradise to parents! Ashley Iaconetti has been giving glimpses of her baby bump since her July 2021 pregnancy announcement. The Bachelor alum and Jared Haibon wed in August 2019 in Rhode Island. Nearly two years later, the Virginia native shared an Instagram photo of herself pretending to puke into a toilet while the Bachelorette alum held back her hair.
CELEBRITIES
Knox Pages

Functional fitness & social exercise emerging as popular 2022 trends

Functional fitness, social exercise and intuitive eating are just some of the fitness trends set to dominate 2022, according to new research from Myprotein - https://us.myprotein.com/thezone/motivation/usas-most-popular-fitness-trends-2021/. The sports nutrition brand teamed up with personal trainer Tom Hall to make some predictions about the fitness trends we might see in 2022....
WORKOUTS
SheKnows

Serena Williams Posts Impressive Tennis Video of Daughter Olympia: ‘Practice Makes Progress’

As a parent, there is no prouder moment than seeing your child discover a passion and really go for it — especially when their interest aligns so perfectly with yours. Therefore, we can only imagine the fierce pride Serena Williams is feeling right now after sharing the most impressive video of daughter Olympia Ohanian, 4, whom she shares with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, playing tennis. In a video posted to Olympia’s Instagram Monday, the little girl shows off an impressive backhand swing on an outdoor tennis court. She is dressed in cute black-and-white tracksuit, with her hair in a bun, and...
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kelly Rizzo Declares Late Husband Bob Saget “The Most Incredible Man on Earth”

Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her late husband Bob Saget shortly after he was laid to rest. “My sweet husband,” Rizzo, 42, began in a lengthy caption alongside a photograph of herself with Saget. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” The Full House star and TV personality were married in 2018 in Santa Monica. At age 65, Saget died last...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy