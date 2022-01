The fight week of the first UFC pay-per-view of 2022 is upon us, as we are now days away from an epic heavyweight showdown for the ages at UFC 270. At UFC 270, the UFC heavyweight championship will be unified when undisputed champion Francis Ngannou and interim champ Ciryl Gane take center stage in Anaheim California’s Honda Center. “The Predator” will now experience what it feels like to be the hunted as he will look to make his first successful title defense. In order to do so, he’ll try to be the first man to reveal a chink in Bon Gamin’s armor and hand the Frenchman his first career loss.

