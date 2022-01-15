ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Last Of Us’: Storm Reid Joins HBO’s Post-Apocalypse Series

By Christopher Marc
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince last year, HBO has been shooting their high-profile series adaptation of the beloved narrative-focused video game “The Last of Us” in Calgary. The series takes place 20 years after a deadly virus, how timely, has destroyed modern civilization. It focuses on Joel, who is tasked to smuggle Ellie (a 14-year...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'The Sopranos' Star Joining Season 2 of Hit HBO Series

When the second season of White Lotus opens its doors, a familiar face to HBO viewers will be there to meet them. The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli was cast in The White Lotus Season 2 in the lead role, Deadline reported Wednesday. The White Lotus was a surprise hit for HBO and was initially planned as a limited series before its success inspired HBO to renew the show as an anthology series.
TV SERIES
uticaphoenix.net

Sharon Stone Joins Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max’s ‘THE FLIGHT

The critically acclaimed, breakthrough Max Original series THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT has added Sharon Stone as a recurring guest star for the second season. Stone will play Lisa Bowden, Cassie’s (Kaley Cuoco) estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or goodwill to spare. Season one, currently available on HBO Max, was nominated for nine Emmys®, winning for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

HBO Max's 'Station Eleven' is post-apocalyptic sci-fi without the Strong Survival Gun Guy

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. In my role as copy chief at SFGATE, I have also become our official pandemic timekeeper, marking the days, since the first cases were reported (Dec. 31, 2019), since the pandemic was declared (March 11, 2020), since the first shelter-in-place orders were announced in the Bay Area (March 16, 2020). Every few months, I have to remind a writer that it’s not “the past year” or “the past 18 months” since the pandemic started, that time continues to move forward, that it’s been two years since COVID-19 first entered our lives.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Former HBO Exec Len Amato Set as Content Chief at MasterClass

Former HBO exec Len Amato has lined up his next gig. Amato, who exited his role as president of HBO Films, Cinemax and miniseries last year, has been tapped to serve as chief content officer at MasterClass. In his new role, Amato will head content organization and lead innovation, strategy and development of class launches at the company. He will report to MasterClass founder and CEO David Rogier. “Len has been a pioneer in creating premium, original content and I’m thrilled to welcome him to the team,” Rogier said. “His passion for storytelling, proven leadership and ability to attract talent will help us...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
flickeringmyth.com

John Cena teases Peacemaker series in new featurette for HBO Max’s DC series

HBO Max has released another featurette for the new DC series Peacemaker which sees John Cena giving viewers some background on his titular character and what’s ahead for Christopher Smith following the events of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad; check it out here…. Peacemaker sees John Cena reprising...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Sharon Stone Joins ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2, Will Recur As Cassie’s [SPOILER] On HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: After Season 1 of The Flight Attendant delved into Cassie Bowden’s tragic relationship with her late father, the upcoming second season of the hit HBO Max series will explore Cassie’s relationship — or lack thereof — with her mother. In a major cast addition to the Emmy-nominated show, Sharon Stone has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Kaley Cuoco in Season 2. Stone will play Lisa Bowden, Cassie’s (Cuoco) estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or good will to spare. Cassie’s mom only very briefly...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Aubrey Plaza Joins Season 2 of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’

HBO announced on Monday that “Black Bear” star Aubrey Plaza has been cast as a series regular in the second season of limited series “The White Lotus.”. Plaza will play Harper Spiller, who is on vacation with her husband and friends. Her casting follows the news that...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Storm Reid
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Neil Druckmann
Person
Gabriel Luna
Person
James Gunn
Person
Bella Ramsey
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Anna Torv
Person
Jonathan Nolan
Person
Craig Mazin
Person
James Storm
Person
Murray Bartlett
Person
Craig Parker
Person
Jeffrey Pierce
SuperHeroHype

First Look at Noomi Rapace Post-Apocalypse War Movie Black Crab

First Look at Noomi Rapace Post-Apocalypse War Movie Black Crab. Let’s hope Noomi Rapace does a better job of saving the future this time than she did in Prometheus. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo alumnus stars in Netflix‘s latest take on the post-apocalypse world, Black Crab. Adam Berg, a former music video director for the Cardigans and A-ha, makes his feature debut as writer-director. Berg will direct a remake of David Cronenberg’s Videodrome next.
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most inventive post-apocalypse movie on HBO Max ASAP

This infectious 2000s comedy is finally on HBO Max. On paper, the thought of zombies overrunning the world doesn’t seem like a particularly humorous one. Therefore, most post-apocalyptic and zombie-centric movies, TV shows, and video games have been pretty dour and brutal throughout screen history. While that’s understandable, it also resulted in many of the 21st century’s zombie films feeling too reminiscent of the genre’s past entries.
TV SHOWS
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: HBO Max’s “The Girl Before” Series

Following its release in the UK last month, HBO Max has now premiered the trailer for its limited series adaptation of JP Delaney’s best-selling novel “The Girl Before”. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy star. Mbatha-Raw plays a woman who gets to move into...
TV SERIES
uticaphoenix.net

Storm Reid Has Been Cast As Riley in HBO’s ‘THE

Storm Reid will join HBO’s The Last of Us series adaptation, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. She will guest star as Riley Abel. She is an orphaned girl growing up in post-apocalyptic Boston. The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Sony Pictures Television#Playstation Productions#The Mighty Mint
gameranx.com

The Last of Us HBO Clip Hints at Left Behind Flashback

Is this the Left Behind flashback sequence of the Winter chapter?. The Last of Us is coming to HBO sometime in the near future and a new teaser has come in the form of a Twitter post. A crew member on the series has posted a new clip to the social media platform showing a very familiar mall which could be one of two things: either the Left Behind flashback sequence or the Colorado-based Winter chapter.
TV SERIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

PEACEMAKER Director James Gunn Confirms He's Working On Another DC TV Series For HBO Max

While the odds were stacked against The Suicide Squad when it was released last August, the movie received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans and critics alike. The decision to have the movie debut on HBO Max the same day it arrived in theaters hurt its box office chances, as did a title and marketing campaign that left moviegoers confused over whether this was a reboot or sequel.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘The Girl Before’ Trailer: Gugu Mbatha-Raw & David Oyelowo Star In A HBO Max Limited Series Thriller

Do you like suspenseful thrillers about controlling psycho assholes who act as voyeurs on their prey? Well, “The Girl Before” from HBO Max might be for you. A gripping adaptation of JP Delaney’s best-selling novel, the series stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Loki,” “The Morning Show”), David Oyelowo (“Selma,” “Les Misérables”), Jessica Plummer (“EastEnders” and “How To Talk To Girls At Parties”) and Ben Hardy (“Bohemian Rhapsody” and “X-Men: Apocalypse”).
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Deadpool Joins Marvel's Wolverine Series

Marvel's Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool, is joining Marvel's Wolverine series when the series returns in April. Writer Benjamin Percy and artist Adam Kubert remain as the series' creative team when it comes back from hiatus following the X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine limited series. In the aftermath, Wolverine is back in the field on more dangerous missions, and this time Deadpool is along for the ride, whether Logan wants him there or not. The series sees Deadpool, who is not a mutant, trying to earn his way towards honorary citizenship on Krakoa. Here's the official summary from the press release:
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
hardcoregamer.com

Floating Above the Post-Apocalypse in Forever Skies Teaser Reveal

Every day there’s a new end of the world and each new apocalypse comes with a reminder that, while life can be damaged, its utter eradication is going to take a little more than mankind can handle. Admitted, there’s no promise anything resembling human will get to see what’s next, but the planet keeps spinning as life changes and adapts to whatever the new normal may be. The post-disaster hope, though, is that the apocalypse is at least partly reversible, and maybe after the worst has happened we can be smart enough to turn the wreckage of civilization into a new home. Forever Skies takes place in a world overrun by clouds of green toxic dust, and while people built upwards to escape it there was only so much they could do. A lone human needs to get back down to the ground, however, because it’s possible there’s a cure for their family somewhere in the deadly haze.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy