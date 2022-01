If your gut is telling you the difference between real sugar and an artificial sweetener, it may be right, according to a Duke study published recently in Nature Neuroscience. Around the time the taste receptors were discovered 20 years ago, scientists tried to eliminate the taste buds in mice, but were surprised the mice not only could tell the difference between natural and artificial sugar, but they even preferred real sugar over the artificial sweeteners, despite having no sense of taste, according to the Duke press release.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO