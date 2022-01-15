ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 Oxford United

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWycombe went top of League One following a 2-0 victory over Oxford at Adams Park with Curtis Thompson's superb goal setting them on their way. The Chairboys leapfrogged previous leaders Rotherham and Sunderland in the table...

www.bbc.com

