Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 Oxford United

For Leeds’ threadbare squad, ravaged by injury and forced to resort to youth, a 3-2 victory over West Ham epitomised all their tenacious spirit. Jack Harrison’s clinical hat-trick, inspired in large part by the irrepressible Raphinha, staved off West Ham’s hopes of a comeback and dealt a significant blow to David Moyes’ side’s top-four hopes. In truth, though, the Scot can have few complaints.Bearing the toll of a third game in eight days and, perhaps owing to their victory when these two sides met in the FA Cup third round only last weekend, West Ham were unusually sloppy and sluggish...
