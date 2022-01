Ubisoft Montreal’s long-delayed Rainbow Six Extraction finally arrives later this month, and now we know what kind of PC setup you’ll need to get the most out of the game. For the most part, the requirements aren’t too demanding, although you’re going to need a fully tuned-up rig to play on Ultra settings – an i9 or Ryzen 7 and an RTX 3080 or RX 6800XT. Then again, maybe that won’t really be unnecessary, as we recently found out the game will support DLSS.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO