Aaron Eckhart to star in action film 'The Bricklayer', produced by Gerard Butler

For the better part of 30 years, actor Michael Jai White has been someone I’ve always admired for being one of the few action stars who also can go toe-to-toe with some of the greats as an actor. From a small role in Universal Soldier to playing the title character in Spawn, White shows what it’s like to combine brains and brawn in his roles. He went onto such films as Exit Wounds, Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?, The Dark Knight, and perhaps one of the most famous deleted scenes in movie history, one that was cut from Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, Vol. 2. But for me, the role that White created that gave me the most joy was that of Black Dynamite, in the film of the same name, in which he played the greatest fictional African-American action star of the 1970s. The film was dead-on as a parody of Blaxploitation cinema, but it’s also a damn good movie, and it changed my perception of what film parodies could be.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO