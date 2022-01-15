ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Eckhart to star in action film 'The Bricklayer', produced by Gerard Butler

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 15 (ANI): Aaron Eckhart has been roped in to lead Renny Harlin's action-thriller movie 'The Bricklayer'. As per Deadline, the Expendables outfit Millennium Media is producing with Gerard Butler after both had teamed up with Eckhart on the lucrative 'Has Fallen' franchise. In 'The Bricklayer', someone...

MySanAntonio

Chris Evans in talks to play Gene Kelly in film produced by John Logan

According to a source close to the project, the untitled film is based on Evans’ original idea in which a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in the 1950s finds an imaginary friend in Kelly while working on his newest film. More from Variety. Robert Downey Jr....
MOVIES
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Sofia Coppola Praises Kirsten Dunst’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Performance: “I’m So Proud of You”

Jane Campion has said she fell in love with Kirsten Dunst as an actress after seeing her turn in 1999’s The Virgin Suicides, a film that marked Dunst’s first of three collaborations with Sofia Coppola. “Seriously, in love,” Campion said last November after the Hollywood premiere of The Power of the Dog, a film that finally brought them together. “She’s an actress I was deeply interested in. I love her, and she is that brilliant actress. She has to just put clothes on a line, and I’m riveted.” Critics and awards groups have also been captivated by Dunst’s turn as Rose...
MOVIES
The Independent

Michael B Jordan says Denzel Washington helped him direct Creed III

Michael B Jordan has revealed how Denzel Washington helped him direct Creed III.The Rocky spin-off will be Jordan’s first time behind the camera after Ryan Coogler directed the first film in the series and Steven Caple Jr the second.In an interview with AP Entertainment, Jordan revealed that Washington, who directed him on A Journal for Jordan, gave him a lot of help: “He literally called up a friend of his who’s a storyboard artist — and dialed him up right there, pitched him [and] me in the project and put me on the phone.”Jordan, who also stars in the...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Why Michael Weatherly Is Leaving CBS' Bull After Six Seasons

Michael Weatherly has been a mainstay on CBS for over a decade thanks first to a long stint on NCIS followed by starring in Bull as his own series, but now his time on his second hit CBS show is coming to an end. The actor shockingly announced that he's leaving Bull after six seasons, but not without giving an explanation for why. And that's not all the news on the Bull front.
TV SERIES
Aaron Eckhart
Gerard Butler
Avi Lerner
Renny Harlin
Danielle Robinson
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield Admits He Lied to Co-Star Emma Stone About ‘Spider-Man’ Appearance

With “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continuing to delight audiences, former Peter Parker and fan favorite of the new movie, Andrew Garfield, is still admitting to the great lengths he went to in order to keep his participation a secret. Garfield has been candid about having to lie to people about whether he was going to appear in the new film or not, calling it “thrilling.” Now, we’re hearing that he event went so far as to lie to former directors and co-stars. While speaking on the Happy. Sad. Confused podcast Garfield discussed that he even lied to “Spider-Man” director Marc Webb...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sophie Thatcher on ‘Yellowjackets’ and Playing a “Sci-Fi Joan Jett” on ‘Boba Fett’

[The following interview contains spoilers for Yellowjackets season one and The Book of Boba Fett.] Sophie Thatcher thought her Jan. 12 debut on The Book of Boba Fett would be her introduction to the pop culture zeitgeist, but her Showtime series, Yellowjackets, which premiered two months earlier, has instead become the Internet’s new favorite show out of nowhere. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is a psychological survival drama that explores the immediate and long-term aftermath of a high school soccer team’s plane crash in the Canadian wilderness. As part of the series’ dual narrative, Thatcher plays teenage Natalie,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Kendrick Lamar To Produce Comedy Film

Kung Fu Kenny is going Hollywood. According to Variety, the rapper and his business partner Dave Free is partnering their pgLang company with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker to produce a new comedy film for Paramount Pictures. Produced by Lamar and Free, the untitled film will “depict...
MOVIES
#Action Movies#Action Film#Film Star
Third Coast Review

Interview: Action Star Michael Jai White on Choreographing Fights in The Commando, His Blaxploitation Trilogy Plans and Filming During the Pandemic

For the better part of 30 years, actor Michael Jai White has been someone I’ve always admired for being one of the few action stars who also can go toe-to-toe with some of the greats as an actor. From a small role in Universal Soldier to playing the title character in Spawn, White shows what it’s like to combine brains and brawn in his roles. He went onto such films as Exit Wounds, Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?, The Dark Knight, and perhaps one of the most famous deleted scenes in movie history, one that was cut from Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, Vol. 2. But for me, the role that White created that gave me the most joy was that of Black Dynamite, in the film of the same name, in which he played the greatest fictional African-American action star of the 1970s. The film was dead-on as a parody of Blaxploitation cinema, but it’s also a damn good movie, and it changed my perception of what film parodies could be.
MOVIES
trekmovie.com

Interview: Writer/Producer Aaron J. Waltke On “Kobayashi” And What’s Next For ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’

Today’s episode of Star Trek: Prodigy was written Aaron J. Waltke who joined the series as a co-producer in the first season and is currently a co-executive producer and co-head writer for the recently announced second season. TrekMovie had a chance to talk to the Emmy-winning screenwriter about the lore-filled episode “Kobayashi” and where things are headed next for the USS Protostar and crew.
TV SERIES
sacramentosun.com

Berlin Film Festival tones it way down due to Covid

The festival limits in-person events to 50% seating capacity, no parties or receptions. The upcoming Berlin Film Festival has announced it will go ahead as an in-person event, but will limit the amount of guests to 50% seating capacity and cancel any parties and receptions, citing the Covid-19 pandemic. Festival...
MOVIES
Movies
China
Celebrities
ComicBook

The 355: Jessica Chastain Talks Producing the Action Film Mid-Pandemic

The 355 hit theaters this week, and despite its star-studded cast, the film hasn't been met with the most positive reviews from critics. The movie currently has a 26% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 141 reviews. However, the movie's audience score is currently at a much more impressive 82% after 100+ reviews. Whether or not you loved the movie, there's an interesting story about how Jessica Chastain brought together Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Bingbing Fan, and Sebastian Stan. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Chastain spoke about coming up with the idea and the struggles of producing the movie film in the pandemic.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Kirsten Dunst Optimistic About Returning To ‘Spider-Man’ As Mary Jane Watson

Kirsten Dunst is optimistic about returning as Mary Jane Watson in a new Spider-Man movie. About a month since it hit theaters, fans are still reeling from excitement seeing the return of Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man in No Way Home. His return, along with Andrew Garfield, brought millions of fans around the world cheering as they joined the screen with Tom Holland in the biggest film in the webhead’s cinematic history.
MOVIES

