ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The Government Spent Money to Let You Know that Birds are Real

By Doc Holliday
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Disclaimer: I am not interested in political things and I don't intend this to be anything like that. However, I am interested when the government does things that are funny. I'm hoping that's the case with this. They spent money to reassure you that birds are real. Really. I...

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Birds are real, and a government agency flew off on a meme tangent to prove it

Yes, birds really are real, even though a parody movement claims they're not. Now, a government agency, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, is jumping in to defend its feathered friends. Background: Peter McIndoe, 23, created the "Birds Aren't Real" movement in 2017 as a parody of conspiracy theories, according...
ANIMALS
Slate

We Have a Sweet Income Stream, Thanks to My Parents—but It’s Built on a Lie

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About five years ago, my parents decided to go into a senior living community several states away. They couldn’t bear to part with their house, though, and offered it, rent-free, to my wife and myself, if we lived there. We knew we would be looking for our forever home soon and that their house is just a little too small for us to consider moving into for just two or three years. But we told my parents we just weren’t ready to take on the care of the property (it’s rather large). They really didn’t want the house to sit empty, so we decided we would figure out renters and manage the property and split the rent.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Fox News

Was the $73 billion spent on COVID-19 testing money well spent?

NEW YORK CITY – People in New York shared mixed opinions with Fox News on whether the $73 billion allocated for COVID-19 testing was justified. Leading into the holidays, videos and reports from states across the country showed long lines at testing sites and at-home test kit pickup sites, which left some Americans waiting hours in line.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Plainsman

Let's feed the birds

Feeders benefit birds most during the winter when natural foods supplies are scarce. The best foods to offer birds in colder weather have a high fat or oil content such as black oil sunflower seed, peanuts, Nyjer seed, suet, and white millet seed. It’s easy to get started with feeding...
HURON, SD
959theriver.com

Good night, sleep tight, don’t let… well, you know.

You know the rest of that little rhyme, don’t you? I was actually going to have a pic of a bed bug as the banner for this, but I figured if it was me, I might just click away, and I didn’t want you to do that. Those things are gross!
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Cnet
SPY

Take Comfort in the Best Stuffed Animals for Adults

In times of uncertainty, it can be helpful to turn to familiar comforts. Often, the things that comforted you as a child are the same things that can bring you comfort now. That’s why people revisit old kids’ movies and TV shows. And that’s why a lot of adults still have their favorite stuffed animals — because hugging something cozy is perfectly appropriate as an adult, too. Those childhood favorites with their scratched marble eyes, mottled fur and missing ears can bring a unique kind of comfort. And while there’s no replacing those childhood favorites, there’s nothing wrong with making a...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
digg.com

Should I Forgive My Husband For Shoving My Head Into A Cake And Holding It There At Our Wedding, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Should...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Complex

Cracker Barrel to Pay $9.4 Million After Customer Ordered, Drank From Glass Filled With Chemical Instead of Water

American restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has must pay a man $9.4 million in damages after he was served a glass filled with chemicals instead of water, CNN reports. The incident occured in 2014, when William Cronnon was having lunch at a Marion County Cracker Barrel and drank from a cup filled with what he believed to be water. Cronnon “immediately [realized] that it was not ice water but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth or esophagus,” court documents read. The chemical in question was later revealed to be Eco-San, a corrosive kitchen cleaning agent that allegedly caused permanent internal injury to Cronnon.
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy