Sure I could hit on some of the positives from last night's game. We could discuss how the McLeod, Puljujarvi, and Hyman line looked strong with McLeod going 50% in the dot and while he didn't produce any points was heavily involved in the play. His line went 5-0 in 5 on 5 scoring chances. We could talk about how Duncan Keith and Tyson Barrie were actually a strong possession line for the Oilers and were the team's best pairing last night. We could even talk about how the Oilers scored 3 EV goals without McDavid or Draisaitl being in on any of them.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO