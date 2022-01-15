ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

What are the Ways to Improve Your Education?

diplomashops.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany incumbents think that it is difficult to improve their academic qualifications. It is difficult to take exams and obtain certificates. There is no good way to improve their academic qualifications! People often ask: “Is it really worth it to spend two or three years to improve my education? Can education...

www.diplomashops.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Massachusetts To Provide Weekly At-Home COVID Tests For Students, Staff At Schools

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts will start making weekly at-home COVID tests available for students and staff at schools across the state later this month. The tests will come from the 26 million rapid at-home COVID tests coming to Massachusetts over next three months, according to a joint announcement Tuesday from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Public Health. Starting this week, schools can sign up to get the at-home rapid antigen tests. Participating students and staff will use them once a week. Schools that join the program will receive tests during the week of January 24. They’ll get...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The 74

There Is No 'Big Quit' in K-12 Education

The full numbers aren’t in yet, but 2021 will likely set a modern record for number of Americans who quit their jobs. Economists have dubbed it the Great Resignation, as millions of employees search for higher pay and better working conditions.  Is this Big Quit happening in education? The data suggest the answer is no. […]
EDUCATION
CBS Pittsburgh

Hillman Foundation Offers $2M For Projects That Help Improve Lives Of Older Adults

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Henry L. Hillman Foundation has issued a challenge to groups interested in helping alleviate issues facing older populations in the region. On Wednesday, the Hillman Foundation announced the Healthy Aging Challenge, which will award a total of $2 million divided evenly among four groups whose winning proposals are geared toward improving the lives of older adults, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The foundation is looking for projects aimed at community and economic development, volunteerism, reducing ageism and social isolation, technology for caregivers and older adults and more, the PPG reported. “Henry Hillman valued the importance of innovation — not just in technology, but in delivery and organization — in the health and social sectors to help improve quality of life,” David K. Roger, president of the Hillman Family Foundations, said in a release. Visit HealthyAgingChallenge.org for eligibility requirements and more information.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Education#Distance Education#College#Educational System
The 74

Black, Latino Students Disproportionately Taught by Inexperienced Teachers

Black and Latino students nationwide are disproportionately learning from inexperienced and uncertified teachers, according to new research.  Across the country, schools serving predominantly Black students have 5 percent more novice teachers than schools with fewer Black students, according to analysis from education advocacy nonprofit The Education Trust. In a quarter of states, gaps are even […]
EDUCATION
wfxb.com

3 Ways to Improve Your Relationship This Year

Whether you’re in need of a relationship tune-up or if you just can seem to find common ground, there are some ways to improve your relationship this year. Work on your communication. One therapist says the thing she notices the most with couples is they don’t listen to understand, but rather they listen to reply. When you are speaking, don’t forget to focus on your tone of voice. It can make a big difference in how they perceive what you’re saying. Don’t be too critical either. Stress, which most people deal with regularly can lead to negativity and arguments. Try to focus on the positive things in your relationships and be sure to let people know when you appreciate them. Try spending a little time apart. That same therapists suggests that individuals can benefit from this plus, being away from them might make you realize just how much you miss them. It could lead to reconnection.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy