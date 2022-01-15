The Dayton Playhouse Announces 2022-2023 Season

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is planning for a full 2022 season, and has announced what it will be. “As none of us has a clue about what the future holds, particularly as it pertains to the COVID virus, my ‘good news’ is not so much news as it is an announcement of what we earnestly hope will happen in 2022,” wrote the theater’s artistic director, Bonnie J. Monte, in a message to the theater’s friends, patrons, volunteers and artists. “Despite the uncertainty, I see no other option at this point other than to forge ahead with optimism and determination, and so, all of us here at The Shakespeare Theatre, are already busy creating plans and prepping for our 60th Diamond Anniversary Season — one that will mark our return to a full season of shows, and as many of our education programs as possible.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO