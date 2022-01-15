ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

The Dayton Playhouse Announces 2022-2023 Season

By Dayton937
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dayton Playhouse has just announced their line up for the 2022-2023 season that will start in the fall of 2022. In the meantime, be sure and check out their current show Into The Woods, which runs through Jan 30th, August: Osage County in March or Hello, Dolly! this...

