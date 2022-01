This family-owned and operated trailer churns out a beautiful fusion of our city’s greatest cuisines: Tex-Mex and barbecue. Their smoked brisket taco raised the bar for all who try to follow in its wake. Getting it with a fried egg on top should be illegal, but instead is standard breakfast practice here. And aside from the tacos on housemade flour tortillas, the barbecue meats on their own here are also excellent. Valentina’s location over on Manchaca isn’t the most central, but it is absolutely worth the little bit of extra effort to get here.

