Fans have seen and heard the stories of rappers getting caught up or losing their lives over senseless violence in their hoods, and the trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. But Fivio Foreign is making it clear he won’t return to his neighborhood. The Brooklyn rapper explained his thoughts on the dangers of the hood during his recent visit to Maino’s Kitchen Talk podcast. According to Fivio, he really doesn’t like the energy that emanates from these places.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO