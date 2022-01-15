2021: The Resurgence Of The Boeing 737 MAX

Less than 36 hours before Verizon and AT&T are set to deploy new 5G services, the top executives of major passenger and cargo carriers in the nation warned against an impending “catastrophic” aviation crisis.The airline industry leaders said in a letter the deployment of new 5G mobile internet technology could lead to the grounding of a number of flights due to interference from the technology, "potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas" and lead to a "chaos" for US flights."We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2...

