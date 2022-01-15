ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021: The Resurgence Of The Boeing 737 MAX

By Jay Singh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 was a year of recovery, but it was also a year of resurgence for the Boeing 737 MAX family of aircraft. As the MAX’s return to service gained speed, so did orders, and so did the way airlines used the aircraft. As the 737 MAX came back into schedules and...

A Look At Some Of The Most Notable Gear-Up Landings

While gear-up landings, or belly landings as they are also called, are not an everyday event, they do nevertheless happen. Today, we will take a look at some of the more notable gear-up landings. Before we get into that, though, let’s first define what is considered a gear-up landing and why they occur.
The Independent

5G news - latest: Major international airlines cancel US flights after FAA warns of ‘catastrophic disruption’

Major international airlines have begun cancelling flights to the United States after the Federal Aviation Administration raised concerns about 5G wireless towers near airports.Emirates, Air India, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways announced it would suspend flights after the Airlines for America trade group pressured the Biden administration over “catastrophic disruption” due to the scheduled 19 January rollout.Emirates suspended flights into nine airports, including Boston, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas Fort Worth, George Bush Intercontinental in Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle. It said it would continue flying into New York’s John F. Kennedy airport, the Los Angeles airport...
How A Goodbye Flypast Ended In Suspension For 2 Air Berlin Pilots

Former German carrier Air Berlin had an excellent safety record. Indeed, during nearly four decades of operations, the airline never experienced a fatal accident or an aircraft hull loss. However, it drew the attention of safety authorities in October 2017, just before it ceased operations, when two of its pilots performed a goodbye flypast.
The Independent

US airline chiefs warn 5G could cause ‘catastrophic’ flight disruption and strand thousands of Americans

Less than 36 hours before Verizon and AT&T are set to deploy new 5G services, the top executives of major passenger and cargo carriers in the nation warned against an impending “catastrophic” aviation crisis.The airline industry leaders said in a letter the deployment of new 5G mobile internet technology could lead to the grounding  of a number of flights due to interference from the technology, "potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas" and lead to a "chaos" for US flights."We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2...
The Various Seating Configurations Of The Boeing 757-300

The Boeing 757-300 is a visually striking aircraft in terms of its proportions. One of the longest single-aisle jets ever produced, it has become known by enthusiasts as the ‘flying pencil.’ Today, five airlines continue to operate the type, using a variety of different seating layouts. Here’s a look at how exactly these carriers have configured their 757-300s.
Experimental Twin-Fuselage Stratolaunch Completes Its 3rd Flight

There was another celebration at Stratolaunch’s facilities during the weekend. The company conducted the third-ever test flight of its ambitious Roc carrier aircraft. This move is another milestone in the firm’s hypersonic innovations. Another success. Founded in 2011, Statolaunch Systems produces and operates hypersonic testbeds. The company is...
CLASSIX 107.9

Airline Carriers Are Pleading 5G May Cause Disaster Among Planes

Travelling has been a hassle ever since the pandemic hit. Airline carriers believe new 5G technology will only make it worse. Chief executives of major airlines wrote a letter to Biden administration members detailing their concerns about the new C-Band 5G service that is set to begin on January 19. The C-Band technology was won […]
Air India Flights Affected By The US 5G Launch

The concerns surrounding the deployment of 5G services in the US have started affecting flights worldwide. Air India, the only Indian airline to fly to the US, has canceled most of its US flights on January 19th. The India-US network is extremely popular, and the cancellation is expected to affect thousands of passengers.
Which Airlines Entered 2022 With The Youngest Fleets?

Having a young fleet can be a boon for airlines. Younger aircraft typically use less fuel and thus give off fewer emissions while being cheaper to run. From a passenger’s point of view, the cabin will usually be less worn, while comfort may be increased compared to older aircraft, such as the lower cabin altitude offered on the Boeing 787.
Ethiopian Airlines Plans 8 More Boeing 737 MAX Routes

A few weeks after scheduling the return of the B737 MAX, Ethiopian Airlines has added the type on eight more routes in February. They’ll mainly be used on a one-off basis as the carrier increasingly brings the type back online. Most destinations will be in Africa while venturing to Athens, Moscow, and Istanbul. However, two routes announced last year will no longer see it.
Which Airlines Still Fly The Airbus A340-600?

With some 74 Airbus A340s listed as active in 2022, just 14 of them are the longer -600 variant. With just seven different operators of these 14 aircraft, let’s take a look at who’s flying the aircraft and what kind of routes are being flown. Mahan Air. Data...
