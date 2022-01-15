ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Increasingly Likely' to Wait Until Summer to Decide Chelsea Future

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

is looking 'increasingly likely' that Antonio Rudiger will wait until the summer to decide his future, so every club who wants him, including Chelsea, is available, according to reports.

This comes as the 28-year-old's contract is up at the end of the season, meaning he can discuss terms about an overseas move from January.

As per Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports, it looks 'increasingly likely' that Rudiger will wait until the summer to decide his future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iT3b1_0dmlXKhs00
IMAGO / PA Images

This comes following reports that the defender is 'ready to listen' to Chelsea's contract offers as the Blues prepare a new deal for their key man.

Thomas Tuchel 'really wants' to keep Rudiger but the Blues have only made one offer of around £140,000-a-week so far which was rejected by the central defender.

Sheth continued to state that waiting until the summer would mean that Rudiger can be approached by English clubs rather than limiting himself to a move abroad if he was to agree a pre-contract agreement in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5Xgo_0dmlXKhs00
IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with a move for the Chelsea man but the Blues are hoping he extends his deal at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, PSG and Juventus have shown interest in the defender and reportedly opened talks with his agent ahead of a summer transfer.

It could be a long saga if the defender wishes to wait until the summer to decide on his future, leaving the Blues in the dark.

