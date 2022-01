Fintech startup Hydr has developed its proprietary invoice finance platform to integrate with more Cloud accounting software providers such as Sage and QuickBooks. After launching “exclusively” with Xero back in May, the Hydr platform may now be accessed by many more SMEs in the United Kingdom who aim to “leverage their unpaid invoices to optimize cash flow and help fuel their growth,” according to an update shared with Crowdfund Insider.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO