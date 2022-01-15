ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Official: Lewis Baker Joins Stoke City on Permanent Transfer From Chelsea

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Midfielder Lewis Baker has departed Chelsea to sign for Stoke City on a permanent deal, the club have confirmed.

The move sees the end of a 17-year association with Chelsea for Baker, who came through the Cobham Academy.

The departure has been announced on Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, with him joining Stoke City on a permanent transfer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Hlof_0dmlWwUF00
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Baker made his second Chelsea appearance against Chesterfield in the FA Cup in January, eight years after his debut for the club.

The move comes after Baker reportedly rejected a move to Ligue 1 as he preferred a stay in England.

Baker has had previous loan spells abroad in the Netherlands, Turkey and Germany with his last English move in 2019 with Reading.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, it is unclear as to whether Chelsea received a fee for Baker or let him leave on a free transfer due to his long-serving time at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwXEE_0dmlWwUF00
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The player, that has been with the club for over 16 years since youth level, played for Thomas Tuchel's side as a central defender in pre-season and once again featured there from the bench against Chesterfield but hardly impressed in a partnership with Malang Sarr.

With Baker off the books at Chelsea, a registration spot in the Blues' Champions League and Premier League squad has opened up and it is believed that Kenedy will fill this place after returning from his loan spell in Flamengo.

Tribal Football

Southampton in talks to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja permanently

Southampton are locked in talks to sign Armando Broja on a permanent basis. The Chelsea loanee has been a revelation for Saints this season, having scored five league goals so far this season. The Guardian says Saints have asked Chelsea about a permanent transfer for the 20-year-old. Broja, who made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
