Wolves survive late rally to beat Southampton 3-1 in EPL

Duncan Ferguson oversaw Everton training on Tuesday amid reports linking Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard with the club’s managerial vacancy.The Toffees are looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.It has been reported that Rooney, the former Everton forward currently managing Derby, and ex-Chelsea boss Lampard are set to be interviewed for the post.Having on Tuesday taken what was the team’s first training session since Benitez’s dismissal, Ferguson could be in caretaker charge when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.The Scot, another former Everton player who has been part of their coaching staff since 2014,...
