Protesters clash with Greek police over university eviction

By COSTAS KANTOURIS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHESSALONIKI, Greece -- A protest march by 1,500 far-left activists in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki turned violent Saturday towards its end, when some protesters threw firebombs and rocks at riot police, who responded with...

