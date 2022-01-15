ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Businesses react to ruling against Biden vaccine mandate

North Platte Post
 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY (AP) —For companies that were waiting to hear from the U.S. Supreme Court before deciding whether to require vaccinations or regular coronavirus testing for workers, the next move is up to them. Many large corporations were silent on Thursday’s ruling by the high court to block...

POLITICO

Two major past backers of Kyrsten Sinema are threatening to end their support if she won't relent on the filibuster and get election reform done: EMILY's List and NARAL.

A fresh sign of rising (and almost-surely-unsuccessful) pressure from the left. What happened: EMILY's List, which aims to elect pro-choice Democratic women and can be a key factor in party primaries, blasted out a statement Monday threatening to pull its support for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in the future if she doesn't support changes to the filibuster needed to enact an election reform bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
