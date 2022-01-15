ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Denzel Washington Is the King of Pain in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

By K. Austin Collins
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are only three actual witches in Shakespeare’s Macbeth. That’s the story of the “Scottish Play” as we know it: foul, foggy, and — if karma is real — damningly fair to its titular king-to-be, who takes the germ of an idea proposed by that trio of “weird sisters,” the idea...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Michael B Jordan says Denzel Washington helped him direct Creed III

Michael B Jordan has revealed how Denzel Washington helped him direct Creed III.The Rocky spin-off will be Jordan’s first time behind the camera after Ryan Coogler directed the first film in the series and Steven Caple Jr the second.In an interview with AP Entertainment, Jordan revealed that Washington, who directed him on A Journal for Jordan, gave him a lot of help: “He literally called up a friend of his who’s a storyboard artist — and dialed him up right there, pitched him [and] me in the project and put me on the phone.”Jordan, who also stars in the...
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

How to Stream the New Joel Coen ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’

There are dysfunctional families and then there are the characters of Macbeth in The Scottish Play. Macbeth, the Thane of Glamis, internalizes the prophecy of a trio of witches and sets his sights on toppling King Duncan and ascending to the throne of Scotland. Even more ambitious and ruthless is his wife, Lady Macbeth, who goads and manipulates the initially reluctant Macbeth to do the evil deed. Then there are the witches, a trio of crone siblings who bicker and conjure. And let’s not forget Malcolm, the king’s son and heir, who ultimately returns to Scotland to seek vengeance against Macbeth and restore order. But how can you stream the new Joel Coen version, complete with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand? Here are the details.
MOVIES
Apple Insider

New trailer for Apple TV+ 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' debuts

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The full trailer shows off the moody tone and black-and-white style of the film. It also features some prominent lines from the original play recited by Lord Macbeth, played by Denzel Washington, and other characters.
MOVIES
culturemap.com

Magnolia at the Modern: The Tragedy of Macbeth

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation of Macbeth, a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.
MAGNOLIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
kmuw.org

'The Tragedy of Macbeth' is a focused and chilling adaptation

Joel Coen is a guy who once released a director’s cut of his first movie, Blood Simple, that was actually shorter than the original cut, so we know he knows how to pare something down to its leanest and meanest parts. He made that movie, and everything else he’s done for the last 36 years, with his brother, Ethan—at least, until now, as he’s gone it alone in adapting Shakespeare for his latest film, The Tragedy of Macbeth.
MOVIES
soundtrack.net

Milan Records Announces 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' Soundtrack

Milan Records announces the release of The Tragedy of Macbeth (Soundtrack from the Apple Original Film by award-winning composer Carter Burwell. Available everywhere now, the album features music written by Burwell for the Apple Original Film based on the play by William Shakespeare, written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen. The film is the latest in a career-spanning partnership between Burwell and Coen, whose prolific partnership dates back to 1984 and has gone on to include almost every film from the four-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker including Raising Arizona, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men, True Grit and more.
MUSIC
utdailybeacon.com

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ review: A film full of sound and fury

This tragedy full of sound and fury is not told by an idiot. In his first solo outing without his brother, writer and director Joel Coen provides “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” a new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” It received a small theatrical release on Dec. 25 before its move to Apple TV+ on Jan. 14.
MOVIES
signalscv.com

Jed Blaugrund | ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is a unique Shakespearian experience

Now streaming on Apple+ and playing at Laemmle Newhall. In collaboration with his brother Ethan, Joel Coen has tried his hand at such wide-ranging genres as: film noir, gangster pictures, behind-the-scenes Hollywood morality tales (both tragedy and farce), screwball comedy, mythology, black comedy (British and American), Westerns (contemporary and period), the Bible, and remakes of beloved classics. At this rate, it was inevitable that he would eventually get around to Shakespeare and German Expressionism. Flying solo this time, Coen has merged two great storytelling traditions, one verbal and one visual, to create something truly unique. His version of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is not quite like anything that has come before.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Kurosawa
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Ralph Ineson
Person
Kathryn Hunter
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Bertie Carvel
Person
Shakespeare
fortworthreport.org

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Review: Feast your eyes on Joel Coen’s striking adaptation of Shakespeare’s darkest play and the ferocity of Denzel Washington’s performance

Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. “When, shall we three meet again?” whispers one of the three witches that set forth the prophecy in The Bard’s supernatural “The Tragedy of Macbeth” directed by Joel Coen. “When the hurly-burly’s done” answers another hag. All three Lechuza-like soothsayers are played by the incomparable actor of stage and screen Kathryn Hunter. Her Oscar-worthy performance stands out among the exceptional cast that includes Denzel Washington as the man who would be king, Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth, and a superb Corey Hawkins as Macduff.
MOVIES
cityscenecolumbus.com

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Chasing History and Bagels

Director Joel Coen takes on Shakespeare's timeless tragedy Macbeth. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star, delivering inspired performances to this story of ambition and madness. The Tragedy of Macbeth is streaming on Apple TV+ starting Jan. 14. Carl Bernstein made a name for himself with his investigative reporting of what...
MOVIES
Michigan Daily

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is an intense, psychological construction of the classic tragedy

Joel Coen’s adaptation of William Shakespeare’s famed play “Macbeth” has as much in common with the surreal horror movies of its financier A24 as it does with its own source material. “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Coen’s first movie without his brother and career-long partner Ethan, balances being very faithful to the story, using unedited Shakespeare dialogue, with careful aesthetic decisions — such as the black-and-white photography and the 4:3 aspect ratio. Instead of coming off as pretentious, these choices elevate the experience to an engrossing 100-minute fever dream where the viewer can disappear into a pocket dimension of ambition and madness.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Drive My Car’ Named Best Picture by Toronto Film Critics Association

The Toronto Film Critics Association named Drive My Car its best picture of 2021 as Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s somber drama about love and loss continued its buzzy ascent as an award season contender. Drive My Car was also voted best international feature and best screenplay on Sunday after competing in Cannes. Elsewhere, Jane Campion picked up the best director honor for her period western The Power of the Dog.  And Olivia Colman earned the best actress trophy for her role in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter as a divorced academic whose Greek island encounter with a vacationing family brings acute memories of her own...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tragedy Of Macbeth#King Of Pain#Film Star
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Oldest Oscar Winner Of All Time

The first Academy Awards were given out in 1929 based on voting by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). What was a private dinner to host the awards ceremony has now become a public spectacle viewed by millions of people each year, in a television show that goes on for […]
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sofia Coppola Praises Kirsten Dunst’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Performance: “I’m So Proud of You”

Jane Campion has said she fell in love with Kirsten Dunst as an actress after seeing her turn in 1999’s The Virgin Suicides, a film that marked Dunst’s first of three collaborations with Sofia Coppola. “Seriously, in love,” Campion said last November after the Hollywood premiere of The Power of the Dog, a film that finally brought them together. “She’s an actress I was deeply interested in. I love her, and she is that brilliant actress. She has to just put clothes on a line, and I’m riveted.” Critics and awards groups have also been captivated by Dunst’s turn as Rose...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson, ‘The Harder They Fall’ Among Winners At AAFCA Awards

Will Smith of King Richard and Jennifer Hudson of Respect re among the winners of the 13th annual African American Film Critics Association Awards. Winners will be feted on March 2 in Los Angeles. The Harder They Fall matched King Richard‘s four wins including best film, best ensemble, best music and best director for Jeymes Samuel. Smith was honored as the AAFCA’s best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard. The film, which tells the story of Venus and Serena Williams’ father, also earned nods for Aunjanue Ellis (best supporting actress), Saniyya Sidney (breakout actor); and Reinaldo Marcus...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield Admits He Lied to Co-Star Emma Stone About ‘Spider-Man’ Appearance

With “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continuing to delight audiences, former Peter Parker and fan favorite of the new movie, Andrew Garfield, is still admitting to the great lengths he went to in order to keep his participation a secret. Garfield has been candid about having to lie to people about whether he was going to appear in the new film or not, calling it “thrilling.” Now, we’re hearing that he event went so far as to lie to former directors and co-stars. While speaking on the Happy. Sad. Confused podcast Garfield discussed that he even lied to “Spider-Man” director Marc Webb...
MOVIES
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy