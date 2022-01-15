ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imagine Entertainment in Talks to Sell Majority Stake to London Investment Firm Centricus

By Jennifer Maas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine Entertainment is in negotiations to sell a majority stake in the production banner headed by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer to London-based investment firm Centricus Asset Management Ltd. The talks were first reported by the The Wall Street Journal. The negotiations are accelerating but a source close to...

Deadline

Alok Vaid-Menon Signs With Echo Lake Entertainment For Management

EXCLUSIVE: Alok Vaid-Menon (Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, Random Acts of Flyness) has signed with Echo Lake Entertainment for management in all areas. The comedian, author, performer and public speaker, also known as ALOK, has performed at more than 600 venues in more than 40 countries. They are known for a distinctive performance style that integrates poetry with comedy and lecture to explore themes of trauma, belonging and the human condition. Vaid-Menon headlined the New York Comedy Festival last November to a sold-out crowd. They will next perform at the Just For Laughs festival in Vancouver in February and at The...
Variety

Imagine Entertainment Expands Justin Wilkes’ Role as Company Shops for New Investors (EXCLUSIVE)

Imagine Entertainment has expanded the purview of Imagine Documentaries chief Justin Wilkes to overseeing new business development as chief strategy officer for the independent content powerhouse. The move for Wilkes comes as Imagine Entertainment is actively seeking an influx of capital to fund its ambitious growth plans. The company headed by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer since 1986 is looking to bring in a new financial investor that will allow Imagine to continue operating status quo with its current management team. At present, Imagine is in talks with U.K.-based Centricus Asset Management about a sale that would value the company at around...
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Hollywood Is Private Equity’s New Money Machine

Private equity is doubling down on Hollywood. After dipping their toes in the water through the talent agencies (TPG owns a majority stake in CAA, while Silver Lake is the largest external shareholder in Endeavor), investment firms have been on a spending spree, snapping up stakes in production entities, or financing new vehicles like Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media to do the buying for them. “You are looking at an enormous amount of capital in the hands of some very smart people, including my friend Kevin [Mayer],” Medialink founder Michael Kassan said during a panel at the CES show Jan....
darkhorizons.com

Most Of Imagine Entertainment Up For Sale?

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s famed film and TV production company Imagine Entertainment is in talks to sell a majority stake in the company to London investment firm Centricus according to sources for The Wall Street Journal. The report suggests the British firm may pay between $600-800 million for...
celebrityaccess.com

WMG Acquires A Majority Stake In Africori

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced it has acquired a majority stake in Africori, one of Africa’s leading music distributor and rights management companies. Africori is currently servicing 7,000 artists and 850 clients and in 2021, its artists accounted for hundreds of millions of audio...
TheWrap

John Legend Sells Music Catalog to BMG and Investment Firm KKR

Grammy and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter John Legend is the latest to cash in and has sold his music catalog to record label BMG and investment firm KKR, according to an insider with knowledge of the deal. According to a U.S. regulatory filing first seen and reported by Bloomberg, BMG and KKR...
Advanced Television

RTL sells VideoAmp stake

RTL Group has completed the sale of its entire shareholding in VideoAmp, a US software and data company for media measurement, for $104 million (€92 million) in cash. The transaction was carried out as a share buyback by VideoAmp and became effective on January 4th 2022. RTL Group’s shareholders...
Deadline

Russo Bros.’ AGBO Sells 38% Stake To Video Game Firm Nexon For $400M In Embrace Of Virtual Worlds

AGBO, the production entity founded in 2017 by filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo along with Mike Larocca, has sold a large minority stake to video game maker Nexon for $400 million. Nexon, an Asia-based company whose nascent LA-based film and TV division is run by Disney alum Nick van Dyk, has also committed to invest another $100 million in the first half of 2022 if asked by AGBO. The transaction gives Nexon a 38% position, making it the largest shareholder in AGBO, which is now valued at $1.1 billion. Nexon will also gain two board seats, for van Dyk and Tim...
Connecticut Post

‘Around the World in 80 Days’ Producer Federation Entertainment Acquires Majority Stake in France’s Robin & Co

Founded in 1998 by Jean-Yves Robin, the Robin & Co group includes subsidiaries Calt Production (“Kaamelott”), Calt Studio (“Moloch”), Calt Story (“La Dernière Partie”), Hope Production (“Human”), Monkey Pack Film (“Café de Flore) and Robin Production, a subsidiary currently in production on projects from Daniel Auteuil, Morgane Cadignan and Sandrine Sarroche.
Variety

Former HBO Exec Len Amato Joins MasterClass as Chief Content Officer

Len Amato, a 13-year veteran of HBO, joined MasterClass as chief content officer at the company that sells subscriptions to celebrity-led online courses. In the new role, Amato will head up MasterClass’ content organization and help lead content innovation, strategy and development of class launches. He reports to David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. Amato formerly served as president of HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax before he departed in late 2020. Most recently, Amato was an executive producer on HBO’s upcoming limited series “The White House Plumbers” through his production company Crash&Salvage, where he will continue to produce independently. MasterClass provides access...
Deadline

Susanne Daniels Exits As YouTube Global Head of Original Content

YouTube Global Head of Original Content Susanne Daniels has resigned after over six years, during which she built the original content division of the company. YouTube Originals is coming off Q4 2021 as its most-watched quarter ever with 1.3 billion views. Daniels, a respected veteran TV executive, joined YouTube Originals in 2015 when the video-sharing giant had announced the launch of a premium subscription tier with high-end original scripted programming. She developed and launched such series as Cobra Kai, which set YouTube viewership records before moving to Netflix and earning Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, Step-Up (now on Starz), On...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sky Is Largest TV Company by Revenue in Europe, Netflix Controls 35 Percent of SVOD Market

Comcast-owned Sky is Europe’s largest TV company by revenue, which reached $18.6 billion (€16.3 billion) in 2020, compared to $7.0 billion (€6.15 billion) for Netflix’s European operations, making the streamer the continent’s third-largest television group, according to a new report published Tuesday. German public broadcaster ARD, with $7.45 billion (€6.53 billion) in revenue, the most of it coming in the form of the national TV tax, is Europe’s number 2. But Netflix is the undisputed champion of European subscription VOD, with a 35 percent market share, industry think tank European Audiovisual Observatory (EAO) found in its latest study of 40 European countries....
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
Deadline

‘9-1-1’: Fox Considers Expanding Procedural Universe

9-1-1 has been an incredibly successful franchise for Fox, with the original series in its fifth season and Lone Star spinoff in its third season. Could we see more incarnations on the network any time soon? Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at the network, told Deadline, “If there’s a way where we could continue to build on the momentum and find another way to both preserve all these amazing qualities of the concept, but differentiate it from 9-1-1 and Lone Star, we would absolutely consider that if and when the producers are ready.” Such a move would put it in line with...
The Hollywood Reporter

NAACP Image Awards: ‘Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead Nominations

The Harder They Fall and Insecure lead the list of nominations for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards, it was announced Tuesday. Jeymes Samuel’s Black Western Netflix movie and Issa Rae’s HBO comedy series, which aired its fifth and final season last year, each scored 12 nominations, with Regina King, who has a significant role in The Harder They Fall, also landing a nod in the awards’ top category of entertainer of the year. Other movies landing multiple nominations include Respect (six nods, with Jennifer Hudson up for entertainer of the year), Bruised (four nominations), Journal for Jordan (three nods) and King Richard,...
Vibe

H.E.R. Tops 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations In Music

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the nominees for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced in a virtual event hosted by Kyla Pratt, Marcus Scribner, and Tinashe. Nominations across 83 categories including 29 for TV and streaming, 15 for recordings, and 14 for motion pictures were revealed. Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. garnered the most nominations, with six in the music categories for Outstanding Female Artist; Outstanding Album; Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (in both Traditional and Contemporary categories). Jazmine Sullivan, Chlöe, Drake, and Silk Sonic all trail right behind with four nominations...
Deadline

Elizabeth Mitchell Joins CBS’ ‘FBI: International’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lost alumna Elizabeth Mitchell is set to recur on CBS’ freshman drama series FBI: International in a key role. From executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team, led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Mitchell, who will first appear in a February episode, will play...
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
The Hollywood Reporter

UTA Taps Ketchum Exec Lindsay Wagner as Chief Diversity Officer

UTA has hired Ketchum executive Lindsay Wagner to serve as its first-ever chief diversity officer, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. At the communications consulting firm, Wagner served as senior vice president and head of diversity, equity and inclusion, where her highlights included partnering with the HBCU Week Foundation and helping to establish parent company Omnicom’s Black Together employee resource group through organizing the company’s first-ever global town hall for Black employees. Prior to her time at Ketchum, Wagner worked for almost eight years as an account manager at Brandware PR. Wagner, a recipient of the Black Public Relations Society of Los Angeles’...
