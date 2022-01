Last week, in my review of the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, I expressed my disappointment that the series seemed stale from the start, a victim of its unavoidable similarity to its sister show, The Mandalorian. The first episode provided insufficient flash to compensate for its lack of substance, and little evidence that star Temuera Morrison could bring something new to Boba Fett that hadn’t already been repurposed for other Star Wars works. Happily, the second chapter, “The Tribes of Tatooine,” improves on the first by almost every measure, finding a groove for itself as an off-beat post-Western on an alien world.

