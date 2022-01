The New York Knicks‘ prime trade target Myles Turner had been diagnosed with a stress reaction on his left foot, the Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday. Turner has been out since Friday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks to re-assess his status. His injury was initially labeled as a sore left ankle. A second opinion yielded the stress reaction, a precursor to the more severe stress fracture injury. It appears that Turner will be out for a significant amount of time that could extend beyond the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO