January 14, 2022 - The City of St. Pete Beach announced it is temporarily shifting traffic to accommodate the 17th annual St. Pete Beach Classic. The race takes place Saturday, Jan. 15, and Sunday, Jan. 16, on Gulf Boulevard. Traffic impacts occur from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. On both days of the race, the outside, southbound lane on Blind Pass Road will close from 93rd Avenue to 75th Avenue. Both southbound lanes of Gulf Boulevard will also close for the duration of the races, and opposing traffic will run in the northbound lanes from 75th Avenue to 43rd Avenue. From 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Sunday, the southbound lanes of Pass-a-Grille Way will close from 35th Avenue to 22nd Avenue. Alternating one-way traffic will occur on 21st Avenue to Vina Del Mar.

SAINT PETE BEACH, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO