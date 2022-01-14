6 Things You Should Not Buy In Bulk

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Nordstrom continues to be one of our favorite retailers for shopping top-of-the-line cookware brands like Staub, All-Clad, Le Creuset, and more, all in one place. These splurge-worthy picks are even more worth it when you can get them for a steal, just like you’ll find during Nordstrom’s huge Home Sale, which is taking place right now. While we’ve already written about our favorite deals from the event, there’s one item in particular that made us stop in our tracks: this Demeyere Industry 5-Ply Stainless Steel Fry Pan, a professional-quality pan that normally retails for $140, but you can snag it right now for under $100 as part of this special sale.

