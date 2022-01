When the Dodge Challenger returned in 2008, it was an extremely influential car, and quite possibly the best product to come out of the early 2000’s retro design trend. But as good a car as it may be, is a basically new 2008 Challenger worth the cost of an actually new example from 2022? That’s the question you have to ask yourself with this 23-mile 2008 Challenger, which is listed for sale on eBay for $48,900.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO