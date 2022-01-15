ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Chris Evert’s husband Greg Norman?

By Jude Ephson
 3 days ago
GREG Norman earned a name for himself as a legend in the world of golf.

However, his prowess as a businessman has made him one of the most successful athletes-turned-entrepreneurs in the world.

Gregory John Norman, often referred to as Greg Norman, was born on February 10, 1955, in Queensland, Australia.

Greg, whose byname is The Great White Shark, is a retired professional golfer who began his professional career in 1975.

After winning his first professional tournament in 1976, he went on to win his first European victory in Scotland at the 1977 Martini International during his rookie year.

Subsequently, he won a total of 91 professional tournaments which included 20 PGA and 71 internationals.

He also won the British Open in 1986 and 1993 respectively. During his career, he once held the ranking of top golfer in the world for a total of 331 weeks. As a result of his accolades, he was finally inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.

What is Greg Norman's net worth?

As of January 2022, Greg Norman has an estimated net worth of about $400million.

In addition to his earnings during his professional golfing career, Greg is also known as a serial entrepreneur.

He is known to be one of the most successful athletes-turned-entrepreneurs who amassed his wealth through a myriad of businesses.

His brand called Shark which makes sportswear, golf equipment, and wine have earned him a comfortable living.

He is also known to be involved in designing golf courses, private equity, and real estate. All his businesses are under the Greg Norman Company, for which he is the chairman and CEO.

Greg and Chris got married on June 28, 2008. Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Who is Chris Evert?

Greg Norman and Chris Evert got married on June 28, 2008, in the Bahamas.

Currently aged 67, Chris has an estimated net worth of about $16million.

The former American world number one has been married three times. Her first marriage was with John Lloyd, from 1979 to 1987.

Her second marriage was to Andy Mill, from 1988 to 2006. Her final marriage was to Andy Mill, from 2008 to 2009.

