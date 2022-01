According to Wake Forest Head Coach Steve Forbes, Damari Monsanto has made the decision to play this year and is available for the Georgia Tech game. Monsanto had surgery to repair an Achilles injured suffered at practice all the way back on June 9th, 2021. At the time, it was announced that Monsanto would miss the entire 2021-22 season recovering from that surgery, but it appears that his recovery has gone better than expected.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO