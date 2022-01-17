Stray Bullet Hits 72-Year-Old Woman In Her Baltimore Home; She Sustains Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police say a 72-year-old woman was struck by a bullet that flew through the window of her home on Saturday.

The woman was shot in the 700 block of Radnor Avenue in North Baltimore around 5 p.m. on Saturday. She was one of several people who were shot on that day, police said.

She sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is also underway for a shooting late Friday night in Fells Point. This happened along Thames Street.

Police found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. An investigation is underway.

A pair of teens are recovering after they were shot overnight. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to Fallsway. They found a 15-year-old shot in the thigh while at the scene.

An 18-year-old walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

There’s no word yet if these shootings are connected.

If you know anything, you’re asked to reach out to police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.