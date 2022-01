This Sunday "This Is Home Festival", and Lake Charles Toyota will be teaming up to help provide relief to those areas that were impacted by tornadoes in Kentucky through an initiative called "This is Home Cooking". Volunteers will be gathered at Lake Charles Toyota, 3905 Gerstner Memorial Blvd. It will begin at noon with Gumbo being packaged in one-gallon containers, They will then be frozen and sent off to the impacted areas.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO