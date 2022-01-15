ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kristaps Porzingis Out of COVID - But In Lineup? Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Magic

By Lance Roberson
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago

Coming off the heels of Friday night's victory over the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies, the Dallas Mavericks face the rebuilding Orlando Magic, led by former Mavs assistant coach Jamahl Mosley.

Kristaps Porzingis and head coach Jason Kidd have exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols and are expected to at least be with the team tonight. Porzingis is expected to start for the Mavs tonight.

Building off the Grizzlies' matchup, Luka Doncic silenced the doubters as he posted another triple-double in the victory over the surging star Ja Morant. It was the 40th triple-double of Doncic’s career.

Will Dallas win it’s second-consecutive game tonight while taking on the lowly Magic on the second night of a back-to-back, or will the Mavericks play down to their competition, defusing the momentum gained from their victory over the Grizzlies?

FUN FACT: The Mavs have won seven of their last eight games, holding opponents to just 93.9 points per game. Orlando is 28th in the league in scoring this season and has lost five of its last six games vs. Dallas.

FLASHBACK: The Mavericks defeated the Magic 130-124 in a high-scoring bout on March 1, 2021. Doncic led both teams with 33 points and nine assists.

INJURY REPORT: Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) is out

RECORDS: (Orlando Magic 8-35) at Dallas Mavericks (23-19)

'Strictly Business': Doncic, Porzingis & Brunson Lead Mavs Past Magic, 108-92

With Kristaps Porzingis rejoining Luka Doncic in the lineup, the trio of those two and Jalen Brunson led the Dallas Mavericks to a 108-92 win over the lowly Orlando Magic.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

'Hold Your Horses': Doncic Still Better Than Morant, Despite ESPN Claims

ESPN talking heads said they'd rather build their team around Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant over superstar Luka Doncic. DallasBasketball.com explains why they're wrong.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

'They Want Him Bad': Knicks Called Mavs About Brunson Trade

The New York Knicks reportedly 'want Jalen Brunson bad' before the NBA trade deadline. The Dallas Mavericks should make them prove it.

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

WHEN: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. CT

TV/RADIO: BSSW and 97.1 The Eagle

ODDS: The Mavericks are 10.5 point favorites over the Magic.

NEXT: The Mavericks play the Oklahoma City Thunder at the AAC on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Last Word: Playing down to competition will only hurt the Mavs' chances of obtaining home court advantage in the postseason this year, so they must take care of business tonight.

“Overall, a great job,” said Sean Sweeney, after the big win in Memphis. “And I thought the team rebounding and the team defense was excellent, to go with the way we played with tempo and pace offensively.”

Let’s see if it carries over to tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYNkO_0dmlPN4N00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Sean Sweeney
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Jalen Brunson
DallasBasketball

Report: Mavs Jalen Brunson Seeking 4-Year, $80 Million Contract

The growth of Jalen Brunson has been a revelation for the Dallas Mavericks this season. After multiple years of searching for a worthy secondary playmaker to pair next to superstar Luka Doncic, Brunson has taken some pressure off of the Mavs’ front office by developing into just that. According...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mavs Gameday#The Dallas Mavericks#Espn#Bru
DallasBasketball

NBA Trade Talk: Should Mavs Go ‘All-In’ on Celtics Jaylen Brown?

The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner and Atlanta Hawks’ John Collins in recent NBA trade rumors. Although both of those versatile players would improve Dallas’ big man department quite a bit, the Mavs should still be trying to aim even higher in order to pair a true co-star with Luka Doncic.
NBA
DallasBasketball

The 3 Biggest NBA Trade Deadline Needs for the Mavs

With the NBA trade deadline being less than four weeks away, the Dallas Mavericks are playing some of the best basketball we’ve seen from them in quite some time. As good as Dallas has been, though, that doesn’t mean general manager Nico Harrison should stand pat at the trade deadline. There are always ways you can bolster your roster before a playoff run.
NBA
Daily Herald

Porzingis starts fast in return, Mavs roll past Magic 108-92

DALLAS -- Kristaps Porzingis scored 12 of his 19 points in the first quarter of his first game in two weeks and the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 108-92 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. The 7-foot-3 Latvian was sharp from the start after missing seven games because...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
mavs.com

With productive Porzingis back, Mavs prevail over Magic, 108-92

Kristaps Porzingis was missed so much by the Dallas Mavericks while he was sidelined the past two weeks that they welcomed him back by ceremoniously drawing up the first play of Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic in his. honor. Porzingis drained that post-up jumper and finished with 12...
NBA
mavs.com

Solid return by Porzingis tops takeaways from victory over Magic

Another game netted another win for the Dallas Mavericks. Saturday’ business-like 108-92 triumph over the. Orlando Magic was the Mavs’ ninth in their last 11 games, including the eighth in their past nine contests. One of the losses over the past 11 games was that heartbreaking 95-94 setback...
NBA
DallasBasketball

NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Out on Injured Myles Turner?

Over the last week, rumors have swirled about the Dallas Mavericks having interest in Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The Mavs have had an eye for Turner for years under the old front office regime, and that apparently hadn't changed with new general manger Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd. ... That is, maybe until now.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Former Mavs Chandler Parsons Retires From NBA

DallasBasketball.com brings you NBA updates as they relate to your Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league. Mavs Donuts: Dallas Drama in Win Over Thunder; NBA Roundup. Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Mavs LIVE Updates: - FINAL Dallas 104 vs. Oklahoma City 102

Dallas Mavericks are finding their stride at the perfect time of the season. In their second consecutive game with the trio of Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jalen Brunson in the lineup, the Mavericks face another lottery-bound opponent in the Oklahoma City Thunder at the American Airlines Center. Currently, four...
NBA
DallasBasketball

NBA Trade Talk: Can Mavs Meet Pistons Asking Price For Grant?

When the Detroit Pistons signed Jerami Grant to a four-year, $80 million deal back in 2020, the hope from both parties was that he would blossom into a true superstar that could lead his team as the top option. To Grant's credit, he made the leap from being a 12-points-per-game role player with the Denver Nuggets to being a 20-points-per-game go-to guy with the Pistons this last season and a half.
NBA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
691
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

Comments / 0

Community Policy