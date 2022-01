GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - With the San Francisco 49ers’ 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers are set to host the 49ers in their Divisional Round matchup. The 49ers, who held off a fierce late comeback against the Cowboys on Sunday, entered the playoffs as a six seed. They played the Packers week three in San Francisco, with the Packers winning on a late comeback from Aaron Rodgers and the offense. Mason Crosby hit a 51-yard field goal in the final 30 seconds to win the game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO