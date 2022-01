When Craig Oren Miller and Gary Search decided to run for the County Commissioners positions in 2020, they didn’t do so to further a political career. They ran because they felt that what was done to the homeowners in Sumter County in 2019, (increasing County taxes by more than 25%), was wrong. The BOCC board members that they opposed were two of the five members of the Board that voted for the tax increase. But more than just voting for the increase, all five Board members were dismissive of every one of the Sumter County homeowners who spoke against the tax increase at two Board meetings prior to voting the increase, at times, turning their backs to the audience.

