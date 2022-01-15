ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Former US midfielder Stuart Holden has knee replaced at 36

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Former U.S. midfielder Stuart Holden has undergone knee replacement surgery at age 36. Holden said Friday on Instagram...

AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
MLS Crew names Bernert as senior business executive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Crew have hired Kristin Bernert as president of business operations, the latest woman to move into a prominent role in Major League Soccer. Haslam Sports Group announced Bernert’s addition. She previously spent 10 years with Madison Square Garden Sports, leading initiatives for the New York Knicks and Rangers before co-founding KB2 Sports, a sports business consulting firm. Among her duties with the Crew, Bernert will oversee all the team’s business endeavors, including fan engagement and marketing; facility management; ticket sales and services and organizational administration. The MLS has been at the forefront of gender inclusion in senior executive positions. Last year, Shari Ballard became the league’s second female CEO.
MLS
Durant has sprained knee ligament, no timetable for return

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant has a sprained medial collateral ligament of his left knee, sidelining the NBA’s leading scorer just as the Brooklyn Nets were poised to finally have a lengthy run with their Big Three. Durant was injured Saturday in a victory over New Orleans when teammate Bruce Brown was knocked backward and fell into his knee. Durant had an MRI exam Sunday that confirmed the injury. The Nets said Durant was expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation, but didn’t provide a timetable. Brooklyn starts a four-game road trip Monday in Cleveland.
NBA
Person
Stuart Holden
Everton promotes Duncan Ferguson to caretaker manager

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has promoted Duncan Ferguson to caretaker manager while it searches for Rafa Benitez’s successor. The former Scotland and Everton striker Ferguson took charge for three games in 2019 following the dismissal of Marco Silva and he has remained on the coaching staff. The club said in a statement that Ferguson would be in charge “for the club’s upcoming games” starting with the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday. The team is 16th in the Premier League, six points above the relegation zone with two games in hand over 18th-placed Norwich.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NHL to stop testing asymptomatic players post-All-Star break

The NHL will stop testing asymptomatic players, coaches and staff who are fully vaccinated following the All-Star break. The only exception is when the tests are needed for crossing the U.S.-Canada border. The league and Players' Association agreed to keep the five-day isolation period that went into place in late December. The league says positive COVID-19 test results are declining. The NHL and NHLPA will review protocols again Jan. 31. So far this season, 104 games have been postponed. Several of those postponements were prompted by attendance restrictions in Canada.
NHL
Jesús Ferreira agrees to 4-year MLS contract with Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira has agreed to a four-year contract with Major League Soccer’s Dallas team. The deal announced for the 21-year-old forward includes a club option for 2026. He will occupy a young designated player spot on the roster, which allows players 21-23 years old to have only $200,000 per season count toward the salary cap. Ferreira scored eight goals in 27 league matches last season and has 18 goals in 81 regular-season league matches since 2017. A son of former Colombian national team midfielder David Ferreira, Jesús Ferreira has two goals in five appearances with the U.S. national team.
MLS
#Knee Replacement#Houston Dynamo#Sheffield Wednesday#Major League Soccer
Chelsea held 1-1 by Brighton, EPL title further out of reach

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Winning the Premier League title is looking more unlikely for Chelsea each passing week. After a 1-1 draw at Brighton, the European champions soon might have to start looking over their shoulder in the race for Champions League qualification. Chelsea’s winless run in the league stretched to four games after Brighton defender Adam Webster’s powerful header from a corner in the 60th minute canceled out the opening goal by Hakim Ziyech in the 29th. Brighton also came from behind to draw 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge three weeks ago. Chelsea stayed in third place and is 12 points behind leader Manchester City having played one game more.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League in a mess over Covid postponements amid Tottenham fury

When Tottenham Hotspur learned that their match against Arsenal was off, there was “fury” within the club. That comes across in a strong statement, of which the stand-out line is this: “We may now be seeing the unintended consequences of this rule.”Many will be furiously nodding their head. The argument being made around much of the game is that this is “a mess”.There is some irony to the fact that the announcement of the postponement was delayed so as not to distract from another televised game, just as that match was pretty much finishing the title race.It wasn’t a great...
UEFA
Rangnick happy to pick Pogba despite doubts over his future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says Paul Pogba’s possible desire to earn a contract at another club could motivate the France midfielder to produce strong performances until the end of the season. Pogba returned to training on Monday for the first time since sustaining a thigh injury on international duty in November. He is out of contract at the end of the season and is set to leave after six years in his second spell at United. Rangnick believes Pogba will want to show “the fans of Manchester United, the board, the whole world” how good a player he is “even if it’s for only showing up for a new contract elsewhere.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
Athletes Unlimited has 11 WNBA players on basketball roster

Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Brown and Mercedes Russell were the latest three WNBA players to sign up for the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Basketball season. In all 11 players who played in the WNBA last season are among the 44 players who will compete in the player-run league that will begin Jan. 26 in Las Vegas. Mitchell, who was the No. 2 pick by the Indiana Fever in 2018, has been a top-10 scorer in the league the past two seasons. Brown was a member of the WNBA champion Chicago Sky this past season. Russell won two titles with Seattle.
BASKETBALL
Soccer
Instagram
Sports
Women's hockey league to increase salary cap, add 2 teams

The Premier Hockey Federation is more than doubling each of its six teams’ salary caps to $750,000 and adding two expansion franchises next season in a bid to capitalize on the wave of attention women’s hockey traditionally enjoys following the Winter Olympics. The increased payroll and number of teams comes as a result of the league's board of governors’ commitment to invest more than $25 million over the next three years. The decision is also considered a major step in the PHF's attempt to thaw its relationship with United States and Canadian national team players. They have balked at joining North America’s lone professional women’s hockey league.
HOCKEY
Update on the latest sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell has been arrested in Florida on charges of beating a police officer and public exposure. Police in Deerfield Beach say they were responding to a “naked male walking near a school” when an officer approached McDowell sitting on a curb.
NFL
Mexico threatens fans with 5-year bans for homophobic chant

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Soccer Federation says any fan caught screaming a homophobic chant at its matches will face a five-year ban from national team games. Federation President Yon de Luisa says fans buying tickets will have to register their personal information and present a QR code and identification at a stadium entrance. The security presence at national squad matches will also be increased with the goal of ensuring anyone heard making the offensive chant will be expelled and face a ban. Mexico played a September home World Cup qualifier without fans and will have an empty stadium for its next two.
SOCCER
St. Pauli knocks defending champ Dortmund out of German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Second-division leader St. Pauli has knocked defending champion Borussia Dortmund out of the German Cup with a 2-1 win in their third-round game. An early goal from Etienne Amenyido, an Axel Witsel own goal, and resolute defending from the home team ensured Dortmund joined Bavarian powerhouse Bayern Munich as an early casualty in a competition that both were targeting to win. Bayern was knocked out with a 5-0 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the second round. Hamburger SV reached the quarterfinals thanks to a penalty shootout win over Cologne. Bochum defeated Bundesliga rival Mainz, and Karlsruher SC defeated third-division 1860 Munich 1-0 away.
UEFA
Cardinals nightmare...first time in 5 years for Andy Murray

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kyler Murray’s first NFL playoff start quickly turned into a nightmare. The dynamic quarterback and his Arizona Cardinals teammates had about the worst start imaginable in Monday night’s 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card round. By the time the Cardinals got their initial first down, they were trailing 21-0 midway through the second quarter. They went three-and-out on their first four possessions, the first time that’s happened in a playoff game in at least 10 seasons.
NFL
Dodgers promote Brandon Gomes to general manager

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have promoted former major league pitcher Brandon Gomes to general manager in a move to fill a spot that had been vacant since 2018. Gomes had been an assistant GM with the team since 2019. The Dodgers last had a GM in 2018, when Farhan Zaidi quit that November to join the rival San Francisco Giants. In his new role, Gomes will continue working closely with Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations, as he has since being promoted to director of player development in 2017. Gomes was named assistant GM in 2019.
MLB

