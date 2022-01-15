'To Paradise' is an inspired and vivid puzzle that doesn't quite come together

DAVID WILMOT: (As Clark) But now my cousin Hamlet and my son. MACKENZIE DAVIS: (As Kirsten) A little more than kin and less than kind. PFEIFFER: "Station Eleven" is based on the novel by Emily St. John Mandel. It goes back and forth in time following an ensemble cast of characters that includes Kirsten, a stranger she meets named Jeevan, the residents of the Severn City Airport, a man known as The Prophet and the author of a mysterious comic book, which also is called "Station Eleven." It's out now on HBO Max. Mackenzie Davis, who plays the adult Kirsten in the show, joins me now to talk about it. Hi.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO