'To Paradise' is an inspired and vivid puzzle that doesn't quite come together

By Fresh Air
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

Hanya Yanagihara's much anticipated 700-page novel is a deliberately difficult work, made of up dazzling moments that tend lose their luster...

Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Parent praised after revealing they are raising eight children without ‘traditional gender roles’

A parent is being praised after revealing one of the “controversial” ways they raise their eight children includes not following or enforcing “traditional gender roles”.The parent, who goes by the username @cptsdwhisperer on TikTok and Instagram, discussed some of their potentially “controversial” parenting methods in a three-part TikTok series.In the first clip, titled: “Controversial ways I raise my kids,” the parent of eight explained that the family takes mental health days off school, their children are allowed to curse, which they do “a lot,” and that the family doesn’t “follow traditional gender roles”.On TikTok, where the video has since been...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
iheart.com

Have You Heard of the New Dating Trend Called "Hardballing"?

Here's a super-fun way to approach a first date. Just treat it like an emotionless corporate merger. Have you heard of the new dating term called "HARDBALLING" yet?. Hardballing is when you approach dating in a no-nonsense way. Like, "Okay, we're playin' hardball here." Basically, you let the other person...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
carthage.edu

Play Ping-Pong or put together a puzzle in the chapel

Have a little extra downtime this J-Term? Come to the A. F. Siebert Chapel and work on becoming the next Olympic-level Ping-Pong star or just have some fun playing Ping-Pong or putting a puzzle together!. The puzzles will be out all day, every day. The Ping-Pong table will be up...
KENOSHA, WI
Jamie Grant
Hanya Yanagihara
Maureen Corrigan
SheKnows

Their Life in Pictures: As Bold & Beautiful’s Don Diamont Celebrates the ‘Messiest’ Birthday Ever With Twins Anton and Davis, a Look Back at the Life of the ‘Hard-Working Grinders’

A proud papa marks his sons’ milestones through the years. Bold & Beautiful star Don Diamont and his wife Cindy Ambuehl celebrated the 19th birthday of twins, Davis and Anton. The family went golfing and participated in a delicious crab boil that looked very hands-on to celebrate the special occasion together… and even snuck in a visit with their adorable grand-niece, Kassy, as well. The proud dad’s message to his boys? “So proud of you guys as you begin the final year of your teens. What?!🤪 Hard-working grinders! Being the best you can be! Good men!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
btrtoday.com

The Helen Keller hoax possesses the toxicity of a traditional conspiracy theory even if it doesn’t quite fit the definition

TikTok is a strange social media platform for the uninitiated, but it has some funny stunt videos, educational posts, and inspirational posts. The potentially borderline conspiracy videos are worth the time to take in. A new TikTok phenomenon has emerged, where some learners are convinced that deaf blind activists like...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
#Georgetown University#Edgar Award#Npr#Fresh Air
Connecticut Public

'Barn' is Neil Young's best album in quite a while

Young has long been a nature writer, composing pastorals about the environment. Barn finds him composing lyrical hymns to the earth and sky, or raging against destruction on the horizon. Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic who has been...
MUSIC
Connecticut Public

Mackenzie Davis on creating the fictional pandemic drama 'Station Eleven' during COVID

DAVID WILMOT: (As Clark) But now my cousin Hamlet and my son. MACKENZIE DAVIS: (As Kirsten) A little more than kin and less than kind. PFEIFFER: "Station Eleven" is based on the novel by Emily St. John Mandel. It goes back and forth in time following an ensemble cast of characters that includes Kirsten, a stranger she meets named Jeevan, the residents of the Severn City Airport, a man known as The Prophet and the author of a mysterious comic book, which also is called "Station Eleven." It's out now on HBO Max. Mackenzie Davis, who plays the adult Kirsten in the show, joins me now to talk about it. Hi.
TV SERIES
Connecticut Public

Jabari Asim on his latest novel 'Yonder' and the power of historical fiction

In the new novel "Yonder," the Stolen live in the antebellum South. They live under the rule of their tyrannical captor, a man named Cannonball Greene, who is referred to as a thief. They work in the plantation fields of Placid Hall during the day. And at night, they think about philosophy and love and freedom. The story is told from the perspective of multiple enslaved men and women. There's William, his love Margaret, Zander, who is trying to teach himself to fly, and Ransom, a preacher. "Yonder" is written by Jabari Asim, who joins us now. Hi. Welcome to the program.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Connecticut Public

Jana Horn's journey to her debut album 'Optimism'

JANA HORN: (Singing) When I wake up like this, down again. PFEIFFER: She scrapped what would have been her debut album and instead threw herself into writing and composing a new, recrafted record. It's full of quiet guitars, warm vocals and somber reflections. She called it "Optimism." (SOUNDBITE OF SONG,...
MUSIC
Connecticut Public

Hundreds of people turn out for Betty White parade in New Orleans

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Yesterday would have been Betty White's 100th birthday. The actress was one of the last people to die in 2021, but hundreds of people celebrated her anyway, marching down the streets of New Orleans' French Quarter. A few men even donned pearl necklaces and tasteful wigs, an homage to her signature look on "The Golden Girls." Some of the money raised by the event will go to an animal rescue center, a cause close to Betty White's heart. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
TV SERIES
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

