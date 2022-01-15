ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Records

By Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press
Woodward News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDugger introduces bills that would add stipulations, limits to public records. Sen....

www.woodwardnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 in Stimulus Payments Will Automatically Deposit in Your Account With $2,000 in New Cash Requests

As part of the fourth wave of stimulus payments, a large stimulus check will be automatically deposited into the accounts of select Americans around the country this week. Californians are due to get their final wave of stimulus money in the coming weeks. In late December, 180,000 payments totaling $127 million were sent out, with the majority of the funds expected to arrive by the end of January. As part of the state of California’s pandemic response program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Unveils New Budget Proposal, Says New York To Make Historic Investments In Education, Infrastructure And Health Care

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Middle class tax cuts, property tax rebates, and plans to build three new casinos downstate are all part of Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s something-for-everyone budget, which makes history by projecting no budget gaps for the next five years. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, barring an unforeseen crisis, the next governor, selected by voters in November, will have smooth fiscal sailing for their entire term. Watch: Gov. Hochul Lays Out New York State Budget Proposal What a difference a year makes. In 2021, during the depths of the pandemic, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo had to plug a $17 billion...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Newberry Observer

NCSD is virtual this week

NEWBERRY COUNTY— The School District of Newberry County is currently experiencing a high number of students and staff impacted by COVID-19. As a result, all schools will shift from in-person instruction to eLearning virtual instruction from Tuesday, January 18 through Friday, January 21. There will be no school-related extracurricular or after school activities from January 18- January 21.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bill to expand eligibility checks for public assistance returns — in eight parts

A proposal to change the ways the state monitors the eligibility of Iowans on public assistance is back after a similar idea failed to pass last year. This time, lawmakers have split the complex legislation into eight parts. The initial proposal, Senate File 389, would require the Department of Human Services (DHS) to use a […] The post Bill to expand eligibility checks for public assistance returns — in eight parts appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Public Records#Oklahomans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Extends Individual Income Tax Deadline Until July 15

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland taxpayers will have three extra months to file their 2021 state individual income taxes. Maryland is extending the filing and payment deadline for individual income taxes until July 15 to help families struggling financially due to the pandemic, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Wednesday. “We decided on this deadline extension because Marylanders are still feeling the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of our small businesses are still feeling that,” Franchot said. “Three extra months will help ease the financial burden on taxpayers who owe us money.” The deadline extension will be applied automatically, Franchot said, and it...
MARYLAND STATE
Wyoming News

Minnesota

Minnesota is among the states that specify noncitizens are eligible for workers’ compensation coverage. All employers are required to provide the coverage, even one with only one part-time employee. The exemptions apply to fewer workers than in some other states. They include sole proprietors, partners, officers of some corporations, some relatives, and some managers of limited liability companies. Employers that do not provide coverage could have to pay a penalty of up to $1,000 for each employee for each week of not being insured.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wyoming News

Ohio

Workers’ compensation insurance in Ohio is purchased through a state-operated fund not through a private insurer. It is required of all employers with at least one employee. The fund was started in 1912 and now has assets of about $28 billion, making it the largest state-operated provider of such insurance in the country. Coverage is optional for some employers, among them sole proprietors, corporate officers of family farms, partners, limited liability companies acting as partnerships or as sole proprietors, and individuals who incorporate and have no employees. Employers that fail to keep up coverage face two penalties, one for not filing a report on time is 1% of the premium; the other is a $30 penalty, plus a charge of 15% of the premium.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Turbo Tax opts out of IRS’s Free File program

Intuit, the company that owns Turbo Tax, said that it would no longer be participating in the IRS's Free File program in July. For years the company offered free e-file services and was featured on the IRS's website.
INCOME TAX
freightwaves.com

Buttigieg’s DOT rejects hours-of-service court challenge claims

The Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration has rejected assertions that hours-of-service revisions made in September 2020 will lead to more crashes despite claims made by safety advocates and labor. Responding to a petition filed by the groups in December with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia...
CONGRESS & COURTS
San Angelo LIVE!

New TurboTax Free Filing Service Guidelines Exclude Some Longtime Tax Payers

ALBANY, NY –– After years of offering free e-file services for millions of Americans, TurboTax's parent company, Intuit, announced it will no longer participate in the Internal Revenue Service free file program. According to the company, they will continue offering a free filing option without participating in the IRS's program. “This decision will allow us to focus on further innovating in ways not allowable under the current Free File guidelines and to better serve the complete financial health of all Americans through all of our products and services, in tax preparation and beyond," said…
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy